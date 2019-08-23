Second arrest in investigation into suspicious death of Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson

Jasmine Wilson, 30, died just days after suffering non-accidental injuries in Whanganui.

Police have arrested a second person in the investigation into Whanganui woman Jasmine Wilson's death.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman for perverting the course of justice in relation to the 30-year-old's death. The woman will appear in Whanganui District Court on Tuesday.

Wilson died on August 2 after suffering "non-accidental" injuries in Whanganui on July 31.

A 48-year-old man was arrested last week and appeared in Whanganui District Court last Saturday.

Greer Berry Brenda Reuben, mother of Jasmine Wilson, has appealed for information about her daughter's death.

Police have continued their appeal for anyone with information about the death to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.