Former Exclusive Brethren member told assault victim 'I've done some stupid things'

A former Exclusive Brethren member who assaulted a young girl decades ago told her she was a "cute little kid", a court has heard.

Bevan O'Kane, 53, has pleaded guilty to one charge of indecently assaulting the complainant.

A jury is currently deliberating in the Manukau District Court over two further charges of indecent assault laid against him.

After Judge Soala Moana summed up the case, the jury retired about 11.30am on Friday. It had not reached a verdict more than five hours later.

Jurors were sent home for the weekend to resume deliberations on Monday morning.

The alleged offending happened in the early 1990s when the complainant was aged between 4 and 6.

O'Kane was babysitting her at her south Auckland home after meeting her family through the Exclusive Brethren Church.

During the trial, a phone call between the complainant and O'Kane was played to the jury. It was recorded by Australian police in 2017.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Before and during the trial, O'Kane pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting two young girls.

Asked by the complainant why he assaulted her, O'Kane said in the recording: "I can't answer that question because I don't know. I'm certainly not proud of what my history has been. I've done some stupid things, and I haven't got an answer.

"I've never had anything against anyone, including you. You were a cute little kid," O'Kane said.

"You don't do those types of things to people that you love," the complainant responded.

During the call, O'Kane also described himself as a "lion in a cage" that had been set free when he left the Exclusive Brethren Church.

When the complainant asked O'Kane if there were other children he assaulted, he responded: "No."

The jury came out of deliberations asking for the phone call recording to be played again, a request the judge granted.

Last August, O'Kane pleaded guilty to one charge of indecently assaulting the complainant by touching her genitalia.

During the trial he also pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a second complainant by touching her genitalia.

O'Kane also met the second complainant's family through the Exclusive Brethren Church, and was babysitting her at the time of the offending.

It occurred between 1999 and 2000 when the girl was aged between 11 and 12, at her family's Pukekohe home.

The Crown told the jury the second complainant did not know the first complainant.

She came forward shortly before the trial was due to start after seeing the documentary Finding Neverland, which alleged pop superstar Michael Jackson abused children.

An Australia-based spokesperson for the Exclusive Brethren Church said they understood O'Kane "has not been a member of the church for almost 30 years, and these incidents related to a time after he left the church".

"Given this, the church is not privy to the details of this case, and as the matter is currently before the courts, it would not be appropriate to comment in any event," the spokesperson said.

"That said, the allegations are horrifying to all members of the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church [another name for the Exclusive Brethren Church], and contrary to all our Christian beliefs."