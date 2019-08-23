'Remorseless' man viewed child exploitation images on Auckland ferry

A man has been sent to prison after looking at images of child sexual exploitation on his smartphone while onboard a ferry.

Auckland man Aden Seymour Garlick was on a ferry to Half Moon Bay in March 2018 when other passengers saw him scrolling through pictures on his device.

When they saw he was looking at images of naked children, they called police, who arrested him.

TARANNUM SHAIKH / STUFF Passengers onboard the ferry saw what Garlick was looking at and phoned police.

Garlick pleaded guilty to 13 charges of possessing objectionable material – 10 of which involved child exploitation material – and was sentenced in the Manukau District Court earlier this year.

Judge David Harvey's sentencing notes, released on Friday, said data on Garlick's phone showed he had "actively searched" the internet for child pornography.

He had also tried to hide his internet activity.

There were more than 500 images on his phone of children in "sexualised" poses.

A search of Garlick's property netted another mobile phone, which had further images of child sexual exploitation on it.

Judge Harvey said Garlick's was not a victimless crime.

"The photographs that you saw and that you used all involve real people and somewhere down the track there are unscrupulous individuals who are prepared to abuse children [and] take photographs of that abuse for the consumption of others, among them yourself."

Judge Harvey added he couldn't imagine someone looking at hard copy pictures of children exploitation in such a public place as a ferry.

"But on this particular occasion you seemed to take advantage of the fact that you could do this on your phone and do so in an online situation."

Garlick had also attempted to justify or excuse his criminal behaviour, the court heard.

"You have sought to shift responsibility and to blame others," Judge Harvey said.

Garlick had written a letter to the court, stating: "I believe I am not the person I have been represented to be and that I have been consistently misquoted and misunderstood."

Judge Harvey said Garlick had demonstrated a hostility towards authority, and he demonstrated a "lack of remorse or empathy" with his victims.

Garlick was given a sentence of 19 months imprisonment after discounts for a guilty plea and other factors.

When released from prison, Garlick will have to adhere to several special conditions, including not to own, possess or use any electronic device capable of accessing the internet or capturing, storing, accessing or distributing images without the approval of his probation officer.

Garlick was also before the courts on charges of possession of cannabis plant, for which he was convicted and discharged.