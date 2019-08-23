Man jailed for possession and distribution of child sexual exploitation

Nigel Urwin was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court to five years and nine months in prison for the distribution and possession of material that contained the sexual exploitation of children.

A man has been jailed for the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.

Nigel Maurice Urwin, 43, was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday to five years and nine months in prison for the distribution and possession of objectionable material. He pleaded guilty to nine charges.

The material, found on five devices, included images of children being sexually exploited.

The charges had a starting point of nine years in prison, but Urwin had no aggravating factors and received a discount for an early guilty plea. He had three months deducted for remorse and willingness to undergo treatment.

READ MORE:

* Waimate man jailed for two years for 'aggravated' driving while disqualified

* Former Corrections officer jailed for possession, distribution of child sex pictures and videos

* Nelson man found with more 1300 child sexual abuse images jailed

The starting point was the highest in New Zealand history for possession of this kind of objectionable material by a person with no relevant criminal history.

A Department of Internal Affairs investigation revealed Urwin accessed almost 4000 child sexual abuse files, a large amount of which depict young children.

Internal Affairs digital safety director Jolene Armadoros said the group was committed to education and prevention.

"The internet is a wild and challenging beast, but our team of dedicated and experienced investigators are determined to rid the digital world of these horrific crimes and protect the children who are forced into these abusive acts."

She said Internal Affairs worked with New Zealand Police, Customs, global partners and social media platforms to find people who offend against vulnerable members of society.

"Education and prevention are a large part of what we do and we encourage people who are looking for this material to seek help. If you make, view, or distribute child exploitation material, you will be caught and prosecuted."

According to the summary of facts, Urwin distributed 109 objectionable images and video files depicting the sexual abuse of young girls between July 30, 2016 and November 3, 2017.

Urwin distributed the material through social media app Viber, where he sent images of children being raped and involved in bestiality. He also discussed the pornography on the app with another user.

Urwin also had two profiles, across two smartphones, on another social media app called Kik, where he encouraged parents to send him sexualised photos of their children.

He also spoke to users who claimed to be under 16 and encouraged them to send him sexualised photos.

He distributed material through Kik and discussed having sex with young children.

Urwin was ordered to register as a child sex offender.