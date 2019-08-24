Brawl erupts at high school rugby match in south Auckland

Police are investigating a brawl during a rugby match played at Tangaroa College.

A referee has been injured during a brawl at a high school rugby match in south Auckland.

Police are investigating the incident which took place during Saturday morning's game between Auckland Grammar School and Tangaroa College.

A representative of Tangaroa College told Stuff it was not clear why the fight broke out.

GOOGLE EARTH The match took place on the rear field at Tangaroa College in Otara, south Auckland.

He said there were several different versions of the events, and the school would await a police report before taking any action.

One witness saw five police cars attend the melee, which left the referee with a bleeding head.

The fixture was the second grade 2B semi final match, and was played on the rear field at Otara's Tangaroa College.

Police confirmed they were called to the scene at 10.45am "following a report of a disorder incident".

"Police attended and spoke with a number of people involved, and inquiries will continue," a spokeswoman said.

There were no reports of any arrests.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said they were alerted by police to an incident in Otara on Saturday morning but were not required to attend.