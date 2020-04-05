Killer told police: 'I committed murder today'

Graeme Moyle's brother Colin was killed in 2007 by a man who was later found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Matthew Ahlquist was discharged from a mental health facility and met Colin Moyle. Weeks later, Moyle was dead. His brother has campaigned for law changes to bring relief to families who've lost someone to an insane killer. Blair Ensor reports for The Homicide Report.

Matthew Ahlquist climbed through a broken window in the front door, carrying a stolen tin of petrol and a lighter.

Once inside the home in the modest Auckland suburb of Sandringham, Ahlquist grabbed a kettle from the kitchen, filled it with water and took it to the only bedroom. He set it up so it didn't stop boiling.

The then-32-year-old retrieved a spade from a shed outside. He crouched in the bedroom and waited for his former flatmate, Taranaki-born Colin Edward Moyle, to return to the Housing New Zealand home at 52 Kiwitea St.

Ahlquist, who had paranoid schizophrenia, had been kicked out of the property two days earlier.

He'd lived there for a few weeks after being discharged early from a mental health facility where he'd been found smoking and drinking alcohol in his room.

Moyle, 55, who was battling alcoholism, apparently met Ahlquist, who'd been living rough and in boarding houses, while sitting on a park bench in Sandringham. They struck up a friendship and soon became flatmates.

However, the relationship soured and the police were called. Ahlquist was trespassed from the property.

Abigail Dougherty Colin Moyle was killed outside his Auckland home by Matthew Ahlquist in 2007. Ahlquist was diagnosed with schizophrenia and found not guilty by reason of insanity.

About 4.30pm on Friday, May 11, 2007, a blood-curdling scream rang out around the neighbourhood.

Moyle had returned home from the nearby shops, where it's thought he posted a Mother's Day card. As he unlocked the front door, Ahlquist threw boiling water over his face.

A 14-year-old girl hanging out washing next door heard Moyle's screams as he ran from the house, then several thuds. Over the fence she saw a bald man with a large spider tattoo hitting Moyle with what looked like a piece of firewood as he lay on the ground. Ahlquist had followed Moyle and whacked him in the head with the spade, snapping the handle with the first blow.

The girl retreated inside and watched from a window as Ahlquist doused Moyle with petrol, then set him alight with a Bic lighter.

Ahlquist sat on the front steps of the house and watched as Moyle's body burned. He was still sitting there when police arrived.

NZ Police A police photograph showing Matthew Ahlquist shortly after his arrest in 2007.

Ahlquist told a detective he'd decided to kill Moyle after a drunken conversation during which Moyle admitted a serious crime. There's no evidence Moyle ever committed the crime.

Ahlquist said his actions were premeditated and he'd tried to kill Moyle as quickly as possible.

"I hit him until he was dead," Ahlquist told the detective. "I committed murder today and I feel like absolute s.... I was really upset that mother f..... got away with [it] ..."

Ahlquist was charged with Moyle's murder. Three days later, detective inspector Bernie Hollewand wrote in an email that the case would not be difficult to prove on the facts, but mental health was an issue, suggesting Ahlquist could be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Like Gavin Dash, Janet Pike, Malcolm Beggs, Paddy Burton and Faletoi Kei, Moyle had been killed by a person with schizophrenia who was being treated in the community, Hollewand wrote.

A Stuff analysis of over 1000 homicides lays bare a series of deeply entrenched social issues behind killings.

Since 2004, 33 people – five women and 28 men – have been found not guilty of murder or manslaughter by reason of insanity, according to data compiled by The Homicide Report, a Stuff investigation into why New Zealanders kill.

At least 21 of those people, like Ahlquist, had schizophrenia, a serious mental disorder commonly associated with delusions or hallucinations. Many of them were known to mental health services.

For a person to be found not guilty by reason of insanity, the court needs to be satisfied they were suffering from a "disease of the mind" at the time of the offence and were unable to distinguish between right and wrong. They're committed as special patients under the health system, rather than sent to jail.

Victims say the verdict, particularly the use of the words "not guilty", is offensive because they're left with a feeling of injustice.

They're also unhappy about the lack of information they receive once a person is committed to the health system.

A new bill recently introduced to Parliament aims to address both those issues.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF A photograph taken from a police helicopter showing the Kiwitea St scene after Colin Moyle was killed. Matthew Ahlquist can be seen sitting in handcuffs on the lawn.

Ahlquist was a good kid who was involved in boy scouts and loved skating and surfing, his family says. It wasn't until he attended secondary school that his life began to fall apart.

According to family, Ahlquist, who had learning and behavioural issues, struggled to make friends, skipped class, fought and began mixing with the wrong crowd – drinking alcohol and taking drugs. By his mid teens, he was a heavy cannabis user and in trouble with police for relatively minor crimes, like breaking into a church.

Ahlquist's history with the mental health system began in 1996, aged 19, after he fell from a skateboard and fractured his skull.

The following year, in the depths of heavy drug use, he presented to psychiatric services and explained that he was hearing voices. He also self-harmed.

It wasn't until 2002, when Ahlquist was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, that he was first admitted to a psychiatric hospital.

When he was eventually discharged, he did not take his prescribed medication and mental health staff found him difficult to keep tabs on.

In 2005, a day after he contacted the Auckland District Health Board's mental health crisis team and said he wasn't coping, Ahlquist attempted to strangle his father. The attack was stopped by a boarder living at his parents' home. Ahlquist reported himself to police.

He was convicted of common assault, but was released immediately because he'd served his sentence while on remand.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Matthew Ahlquist snapped the handle of a spade when he hit Colin Moyle with it.

In 2007, Ahlquist was voluntarily admitted to Auckland District Health Board's Te Whetu Tawera mental health unit after two attempts at self-harm. He was discharged early after he was found drinking and smoking in his room. The clinical notes showed no evidence of mental illness during his short stay in the unit and he was not considered high risk when he was discharged.

After leaving the unit, Ahlquist again stopped taking his medication.

On numerous occasions he contacted his family, who raised concerns. At the time he killed Moyle, Ahlquist was avoiding help for his mental health issues.

His family, who'd taken a protection order against him, later told police they had feared he would kill someone.

In her formal statement, Ahlquist's mother said: "We have likened ourselves to the Burton family in Queenstown in which the son killed the mother. We have tried to get help for Matthew and have known ourselves, especially since he tried to strangle his father in 2005, that he is not fit to be in the community and is unsafe."

Mark Burton, who had paranoid schizophrenia, stabbed his mother, Patricia, more than 50 times in 2001. He was later found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The jug Matthew Ahlquist used to douse Colin Moyle with boiling water.

A damning Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) inquiry found that assessments of Ahlquist during his stay at Te Whetu Tawera were inadequate, discharge planning was lacking, and communication between teams involved in his care was ineffective.

"The failings were, in part, the result of clinical decision-making but also the result of systemic issues, the lack of clinical governance and quality structures," the HDC's findings say.

The clinical director's assessment and risk evaluation of Ahlquist were "superficial and incomplete" and failed to identify his "mental health was unravelling".

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Matthew Ahlquist climbed into Colin Moyle's home through a broken window in the front door.

At a High Court hearing on December 4, 2008, 18 months after Moyle's death, Ahlquist was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

"It is clear Mr Ahlquist was suffering from a disease of the mind, namely paranoid schizophrenia as at 11 May, 2007," Justice Geoffrey Venning said.

Under the Crimes Act, a person is deemed insane if they're "labouring under a disease of the mind to such an extent as as to render that person either incapable of understanding the nature and quality of the act involved".

The judge said the only explanation for Ahlquist's actions was that he believed he was justified in killing Moyle "because of delusional beliefs, his auditory hallucinations and the fact he was not in touch with reality".

"His state is likely to have been such that at the time he would have been incapable of knowing that what he was doing was morally wrong."

Ahlquist was detained indefinitely as a special patient at the Mason Clinic, a secure psychiatric unit.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Matthew Ahlquist launched his attack on Colin Moyle from a bedroom inside the Kiwitea St property.

Graeme Moyle was in court, and left in disbelief. Moyle had attended all of Ahlquist's appearances to show the judge his brother – a former real estate agent with the "gift of the gab" – was a much-loved member of his family.

He knew there was the possibility of an insanity finding, but he wasn't expecting it.

"It took a while to sink in. I was gutted. To us that wasn't justice for Colin. It was good for Mr Ahlquist because he'd get the help he needed . . . which he should have got earlier, but for Colin and Colin's family nothing changed. Colin was dead and nobody was accountable for it . . . and we still feel that way."

The words 'not guilty' are "offensive", Moyle says.

He is also frustrated about the lack of information he's received about Ahlquist's progress since he was committed.

Victims of criminal offenders can access information about their rehabilitation, security classification changes and reoffending behind bars. They're notified when the offender becomes eligible for parole and can make submissions to the Parole Board about their release.

By contrast, victims of special patients are informed when they're granted unescorted leave, but are not told where, and have no input into the process.

Abigail Dougherty Graeme Moyle has campaigned for changes to legislation that would see the wording of the insanity verdict changed.

It was 2010 when Moyle received a letter telling him Ahlquist had been granted unescorted leave. The letter said "we don't consider you or your family will be at risk", Moyle says, "and that was that".

Moyle's received little other information about his brother's killer since then.

Moyle has persistently campaigned for changes so that victims of insane and criminal offenders are treated in a similar way.

"There's nothing I can do about Colin's situation – the verdict is the verdict, it will never be changed – but ... I don't want other families to go through what we've gone through. I don't want other families to have to fight for information. I want them ... to have a verdict that's just and truthful and acknowledges the fact that the perpetrator has committed a crime."

In recent years, Moyle's found an ally in his local MP, National's Louise Upston, who last year introduced to Parliament the Rights for Victims of Insane Offenders Bill.

The bill changes the wording of the verdict so it acknowledges the defendant caused the act, and gives victims greater access to information about insane offenders after the court process has ended.

DAVID WHITE Police investigate the brutal killing of Colin Moyle at his Auckland home in 2007.

Upston says Moyle was the motivation for the proposed changes. "For family members to sit and hear a finding of not guilty by reason of insanity is just appalling. The reality is there is no doubt in many of those cases who committed the act and in the Moyle's case, no doubt at all."

She says there is "clear unfairness" between the justice and health systems when it comes to a victim's rights.

Upston says the proposed rewording of the insanity verdict is "not simple but legally accurate".

It reads: "The acts or omissions are proven, but the defendant is not criminally responsible on account of insanity."

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF National MP Louise Upson says it's "appalling" that victims and their families have to hear the words 'not guilty' when it's clear a person has committed an act. She's introduced a bill to Parliament that would change the wording of the not guilty by reason of insanity verdict.

She believes the verdict is "clear in law ... and it will make a massive improvement for the families of the victims when they hear that".

The bill will also give victims access to greater information about an offender's treatment and reintegration into the community.

Under the proposed changes they will be told why detention is no longer required, and have the opportunity to raise concerns.

"It sounds like a little thing, but actually it's really critical and if we have victims at the heart of our system – the health system as well as justice – then they should have the opportunity to have their say."

Justice Minister Andrew Little supports the "objectives" of the bill, but says it needs reworking.

Families should have access to information about progress and release, but shouldn't have a say on any treatment options or planning, which are "clinical judgements".

Little says the not guilty by reason of insanity verdict "doesn't actually depict what's happening and I know it does cause offence to the victims and their families".

"I do agree we need to find a form of words that properly reflects that ... [a person] is responsible for having done the act even though they're not culpable in legal terms."

The bill is expected to have its first reading in Parliament later this year.

Supplied Tracey Marceau's daughter Christie Marceau was killed in 2011 by Akshay Chand, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Tracey Marceau's daughter Christie, 18, was stabbed to death at their North Shore home in 2011 by Akshay Chand, who was on bail for a previous attack on her.

Chand, who also had paranoid schizophrenia, was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity. He was placed in the care of Waitemata DHB's Mason Clinic as a special patient.

Marceau, 56, says the proposed bill is very important. She vividly recalls the pain and anger she felt at Chand's trial. "There was no justice in that verdict."

The verdict as proposed by the bill likely would have "given us a bit more closure in the sense that it would have acknowledged what he did".

TONY LEWIS/STUFF Tracey Marceau, whose daughter Christie was killed by an insane man, says there's no justice in the verdict 'not guilty by reason of insanity'.

Like Moyle, Marceau is also concerned at the lack of information victims or their families receive.

"I don't think people understand how you live ... you live on a knife edge. We just want basic information so we can ensure our safety."

If she knew whether Chand had been granted leave, and the general area he would be in, "I wouldn't feel that I was constantly looking over my shoulder".

Christchurch-based forensic psychiatrist Dr Erik Monasterio, who provides opinions to the courts, says the number of insane people who kill isn't "insignificant", but needs to be seen in context. Nationally, there are about 10,000 to 12,000 people diagnosed with schizophrenia and a minuscule number of them cause harm to people each year.

For the most part, people with the disorder can be well managed and "rehabilitated to have meaningful lives in the community".

However, Monasterio says he and other psychiatrists believe mental health services are not properly resourced to "provide the level of care that we would wish to provide for people with serious mental illness" and "the situation is getting worse rather than better".

There is also a lack of appropriate housing for people with serious mental health issues, and drugs and alcohol are too easy to access.

Monasterio is reluctant to comment on Upston's bill while it's before Parliament, but accepts victims and their families receive "insufficient information to assuage any fear that they have" once an offender is committed as a special patient.

G BEISLY Forensic psychiatrist Erik Monasterio says the Government needs to dedicate more resource to the treatment of people with serious mental health issues.

The Ministry of Health's mental health and addiction chief clinical advisor Dr Arran Culver said reducing stigma associated with mental illness was "critical" to ensuring people sought treatment early. Those with mental health problems like schizophrenia or bipolar were no more likely than the general population to commit violent offences, Culver said.

Mental health and addiction deputy director-general Robyn Shearer said "improving our approach to mental health and addiction remains one of the biggest long-term challenges facing New Zealand".

Shearer said forensic services, like many mental health services, had been "under considerable pressure for some time". In recent budgets, the Government had made record investments in mental health and addiction services, including better facilities to support treatment and recovery, which would make a "significant impact".

Ahlquist's mother, who Stuff has agreed not to name, says it's "just so tragic" that it took him killing someone before he received the treatment he needed.

She hopes the funding injection will mean people with serious mental health issues get "better treatment early so that this never happens again".

Ahlquist is still attached to the Mason Clinic, but his conditions have relaxed, his mother says. She is adamant he poses no further risk to society.

The Waitemata DHB would not provide information about Ahlquist's treatment.

Ahlquist's mother says her son's actions continue to haunt her family. They've blamed themselves for what happened, despite efforts they made to get him help.

She's always felt extremely sorry for the Moyle family.

"While things have got better for us . . . [there's] another family that's devastated."