Vintage plane collector rues US$500,000 deal with 'friend'

A former friend of fraud accused Eugene DeMarco was left rueing taking up an offer to buy a WWII airplane in a US$500,000 deal with DeMarco, a court has been told.

"I wish I would have used legal advice," German plane collector Oliver Wulff said, giving evidence at DeMarco's trial in Wellington on Friday.

DeMarco was production manager and pilot with The Vintage Aviator Ltd company of filmmakers Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh, in charge of making WWI replicas and restoring planes.

DeMarco had contacted him and over time Wulff came to view DeMarco as one of his best friends, as well as supplying items and and helping Jackson get valuable aircraft plans.

In the High Court Wulff said he stayed with DeMarco in New Zealand and cherished being flown by him.

DeMarco, 57, has pleaded not guilty to six charges including one of failing to deal with a Curtiss Model P-40E aircraft in accordance with the requirements of Wulff, and using the plane as security to get a $250,000 bank loan by deception.

DeMarco said the man who had been his partner in the company urgently needed money and so Wulff had a chance to own a Curtiss PE-40 that had always been his dream, and at a very reasonable price. At the time it might have been worth US$1 million.

A friend of Wulff in Europe, who he regarded as an expert, told him to step away because the deal was being rushed. But Wulff wanted to help DeMarco.

"I was trying to be almost stupidly fair and nice," he told the jury.

Wulff paid US$500,000 and was to have the plane assigned to him through a shareholding in a company with DeMarco. But eventually he found out the share transfer to him, and participation in the company was never registered. DeMarco said he would do that, Wulff said.

He admitted at that time he did not have a clue how planes were sold and he found an aircraft sale agreement on the internet and used that.

"It was probably the most stupid thing I have done, but it is what it is." There was a lot of trust involved.

He denied the money was a loan to DeMarco. "It was definitely not a loan. If Gene represented that in a different way it was nothing to do with me."

Jackson-Walsh company accountant Kate Leppard said she had concerns about the details she was given for the sale of three planes, the timing of the sales and the involvement of DeMarco's company in that.

It was difficult and not pleasant trying to get information out of DeMarco, she said.