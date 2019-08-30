Aaron Archer murder trial: Grandmother saw bruises days before 2-year-old died

The grandmother of a 2-year-old who died from a serious brain injury says she saw bruising on the toddler's head five days before she died.

Aaron Archer is on trial at the High Court in Auckland where he denies murdering Ariah Dawn Roberts at Mangawhai in Northland.

The Crown says Archer caused Ariah's fatal head injury while her mother was out grocery shopping on August 22, 2018.

Archer's lawyers say he was swinging Ariah around by her hands or her arms and lost his grip before she hit a wall and landed on the floor.

READ MORE:

* Aaron Archer murder trial: Father gets phone call from 'hyperventilating' son

* Aaron Archer murder trial: Father gets phone call from 'hyperventilating' son

* Mangawhai toddler murder trial: Jury selected to hear evidence

* Accused murderer of Mangawhai toddler set to go to trial

Ariah's grandmother told the court on Friday that five days before Ariah died, she was giving the 2-year-old a bath.

She saw bruising all over Ariah's head as she washed her hair, she said.

The evidence is important as the Crown's pathologist, Rexson Tse, said he found 24 bruises on the toddler's body, with the vast majority on her head and face..

The number, pattern and size of the bruises were not normally found on children as a result of everyday bumps and thumps, the court heard.

"These are classical of abusive head trauma," Tse said.

David White/Stuff Police outside the Mangawhai unit where Ariah died.

But on Friday. Ariah's grandmother, who can't be named because her daughter has name suppression, said her daughter was also "concerned" by the bruising.

"She said Ariah had been banging her head against the cot."

Archer's lawyer Ron Mansfield also asked the grandmother about Ariah's walking.

She said Ariah was a late walker because she was born prematurely.

Ariah would often fall over, the court heard.

"We thought that she seemed to have more bruises then a normal kid learning to walk but she was so clumsy."

The grandmother also spoke of asking Ariah's mother about a black eye the toddler had.

"She said she'd had a fight with the cat and she had cracked her head on the coffee table."

David White/Stuff Neighbours dialed 111 after when Ariah's mum arrived home to find her daughter injured at the family home.

Under cross-examination from Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey, the grandmother confirmed she had given a statement to the police at 2am, hours after Ariah had died.

That statement ran to nine typed pages and went into some detail about Ariah being in good health.

The grandmother confirmed it gave details of the cat episode.

But she confirmed that nowhere in the statement did it mention the bruising on Ariah's head that she said she saw in the bath.

Dickey asked: "Did you mean to withhold the information or was it by accident?"

The grandmother responded: "I didn't do it on purpose."

She said she recalled the bruising in the following days but despite knowing Archer had been arrested, she did not approach the police and tell them of the bruising.

Dickey asked: "Where has this memory come from?"

The grandmother answered: "Maybe I got some sleep."

David White/Stuff Police conduct an investigation into Ariah's death.

Earlier in her evidence, the grandmother spoke of getting a distressing call from her daughter about 7.30pm.

"She said: 'Mum, Ariah is not breathing'," the court heard.

The grandmother and her partner drove straight over to her daughter's home and ran inside.

"I saw Ariah lying on the floor and either [neighbours] Steve or Helen were working on her."

She was physically pushed out of the room and on to the deck outside by her partner, the court heard.

Her daughter and Archer were outside.

She described Archer as appearing "distraught" and crying.

"I think I might have slapped him because he was all over the place ... because I wanted to know what had happened."

Archer's lawyer Ron Mansfield asked why she had slapped his client.

"Because he was distraught ... He said he was playing with her and swinging her and her head hit the wall ... I think he said she slipped or he had let go of her."

She said Archer was vomiting and shaking and at one point she asked an ambulance officer to look after him.

"I just couldn't deal with both of them," she said.

On Friday morning, the court heard from the defence's forensic pathologist who reviewed Dr Tse's autopsy and his evidence.

Giving evidence by audio-visual link from Miami, Garavan agreed with Dickey that the injuries could have been caused by abuse.

The number of bruises to a dead toddler's head would have raised a "red flag", Dr Garavan said.

He agreed with Dickey that the number of bruises on Ariah's head and the fact some were in a protected area around her ears was concerning.

"It would require explanation. It's a red flag, I agree."

Earlier, Garavan told Mansfield that pathologists could not "predict the past" but relied on information from police and other sources for a narrative, testing that by looking for consistencies in the body.

He agreed with Mansfield's proposition that Ariah could have been injured while being swung around inside by Archer, who then lost his grip.

Mansfield asked if two of the bruises could have been caused by Ariah hitting a wall before falling to the floor.

Dr Garavan said that explanation was a "possible narrative" that explained at least two of the injuries.

"If someone told me all this happened when the child fell in the shower, that's the classic one ... That would get me worried... I'm not hearing anything that's outrageous."

Mansfield asked Garavan if he could conclude if the injuries were caused intentionally or by accident.

"In this case, no. All I can do is offer an opinion that the narrative is reasonable or unreasonable and in this case it is reasonable."

He said other bruises on the child appeared to be older because many of them lacked swelling.

Garavan said other bruising could be explained by the evidence from Ariah's mother that she would sometimes bang her head on her cot and was only walking for a short period of time and would fall over on occasions.