Auckland cops hunt for green hoodie gunman after aggravated robbery at a Māngere superette

Images released by police show the offender clutching cigarettes and a shotgun.

An offender who held up a superette in Māngere on Thursday night armed with a shotgun is being sought by police.

Counties Manukau police said the man entered the shop around 8.15pm and threatened staff before climbing over the counter and stealing cash and cigarettes before fleeing the scene.

He was last seen walking through nearby Sutton Park.

CCTV cameras captured images of the offender wearing a bright green hoodie, blue pants, a single orange glove and donning a pair of sunglasses.

Counties Manukau Police have made a public appeal for information on the gun-weilding offender through their Facebook page.

"Anyone with information on this man's identity can contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on (09) 261 1321.

NZ POLICE/SUPPLIED The offender, armed with a shotgun, was captured on CCTV inside a superette.

"Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."