Fatal Christmas Eve Gisborne bus crash amputee 'cannot pursue my dreams anymore'

Family and supporters of injured Tongan teen Tevita Lokotui sing a prayer to thank staff in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A survivor of Gisborne's fatal Christmas Eve bus crash says he's been stuck in New Zealand for nearly three years since the crash robbed him of his mobility and dream of playing rugby for Tonga.

Tevita Lokotui was one of 53 Tongans aboard the Ritchies chartered bus that smashed through a road barrier and careened down a bank near the end of 2016, killing three passengers.

He woke up in Hastings Hospital on Christmas Day to discover his left leg had been amputated and he's had to remain in the country since for ongoing treatment.

AMANDA SAXTON / STUFF Tevita Lokotui, 21, lost his leg in the fatal bus crash near Gisborne in 2016.

The 21-year-old read his victim impact statement aloud at the Waitākere District Court on Tuesday, wearing a taʻovala. Ritchies Transport Holdings was scheduled to be sentenced for its role in the crash but that has been postponed until next week.

Sione Taumalolo, 11, and Talita Moimoi Fifita, 33, died at the scene of the crash. Leotisia Malakai, 55, died in hospital eight days later. Dozens more were injured.

At the time of the accident, Lokotui was the head boy of Tonga's Mailefihi Siulikutapu College. Others on the bus were his teachers and fellow students – they belonged to a brass band touring New Zealand to fundraise for their school.

John Cowpland Bus crash survivors Tevita Lokotui, 18 (in wheelchair) and Scott Taufa'ao, 32 in Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital, during their recovery in 2017.

The group was on its way to Gisborne's Tongan Methodist Parish to perform on Christmas Day when the crash happened.

Lokotui told the court he woke up to kids screaming, having fallen asleep in the aisle of the bus.

He managed to get out of the vehicle, and remembers sitting under a tree "staring up into space, trying to recollect what had happened".

"I looked at my leg and saw it had been damaged."

BEJON HASWELL/ STUFF Ritchies Transport Holdings will be sentenced next week for its role in a bus crash that killed three.

Lokotui was taken to hospital by helicopter, where his left leg was amputated beneath the knee. Infection set in, and more of his limb had to be removed in later operations.

Lokotui told the court he was still receiving "constant treatment", which meant he had to stay in New Zealand instead of returning home to Tonga.

"I had a lot of goals and dreams for the future" - pointing to his plans to play rugby for Tonga and join the army, both dreams no longer possible.

"After the accident, I cannot pursue my dreams anymore. Especially my love of rugby," Lokotui said.

Since losing his leg, Lokotui said he'd been quicker to anger: "I do not like this. It was not who I was before the the crash."

Lokotui now lives in Māngere, south Auckland, and is studying to become a builder.

The bus' driver, Talakai Aholelei, pleaded guilty to his part in the crash and was sentenced to five-and-a-half months home detention in January 2018.

TOMMY LIVINGSTON/STUFF Bus driver Talakai Aholelei at an earlier court appearance.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to pay $36,000 reparation.

Worksafe charged Ritchies under provisions of the Health and Safety at Work Act in December 2017. The charges related to businesses not putting people at risk of serious injury or death.

The company initially pleaded not guilty, but changed its plea to guilty in April this year.

Several of its board members were in court on Tuesday.