Thirteen years jail for gang boss Leon Wilson in body in McLaren Falls case

Leon Colin Wilson, president of the Waikato chapter of the Nomads, was jailed for 13 years on Friday.

They were the three who denied their roles in the callous kidnapping and killing of a small time Hamilton dealer whose body was later found dumped in the water at McLaren Falls.

And now Leon Colin Wilson, Christopher Ramia Smith and Chloe Nardiah-Leigh Kerridge have learned their fate: Jail terms of 13 years, six years and two years respectively.

Following a two week trial in Hamilton in July, Wilson, 49, and Smith, 34, were both was found guilty by a High Court jury of manslaughter of Mitchell Paterson, 26.

The pair were also found guilty of kidnapping, and conspiring to defeat justice, while Kerridge, 27, was found guilty of conspiring to defeat justice and kidnapping.

The trio were back in the same court on Friday for sentencing by Justice Paul Davison QC.

But it was not the first major sentencing for one of the three.

SUPPLIED Mitchell Paterson was found dead in the water at McLaren Falls in July 2018.

Wilson, the president of the Waikato chapter of the Nomads gang, was convicted and jailed for life for the murder of his former partner Leonie Newman in 1996.

While they were a couple, Wilson had the words "Property of Leon" tattooed on Newman's face, leaving her ashamed to go out in public.

She plucked up the courage to leave him while he was serving a prison term.

But as soon as he got out he set about tracking her down.

STUFF Christopher Wilson has been sentenced to six years jail for his part in Mitchell Paterson's death.

He found her at a party in Huntly. He savagely beat her and the strangled her so hard he broke his thumb. Then he stabbed her 28 times, leaving her lifeless body lying in a pool of blood on a bathroom floor.

According to Wilson, the last words Newman said were "You were the only man I ever loved".

A court-ordered suppression of Wilson's murder conviction was lifted by Justice Davison at Friday's sentencing.

Wilson - who also has convictions for rape, sexual violation and aggravated robbery - smiled warmly at the judge as the final sentence against him was read out, before raising his arm in a gang salute to supporters in the public gallery as he was led away.

"Sieg heil, motherf....." he declared as he left the courtroom, although it was not clear whether that utterance was directed at his supporters or Paterson's family, who were also in the gallery.

Judge Davison also imposed a minimum non-parole period of 50 per cent, meaning it will be six and a half years before Wilson can be considered for release.

Donna-Lee Biddle Chloe Nardiah-Leigh Kerridge, 27, was found guilty by a High Court jury of conspiring to defeat justice and kidnapping.

In July last year, Paterson was coaxed into the back of a Subaru Impreza under the guise of a drug deal, after Wilson heard he had been allegedly badmouthing him.

He was to be delivered to Wilson's Pohutukawa Dr home. Wilson, in his words, wanted to "blacken his eyes".

But a struggle ensued in the back of the car and Paterson was placed in a choke hold by gang prospect Simon Walker.

By the time they got to Wilson's house in Pohutukawa Drive, Paterson was unresponsive, blue in the face and and had a trickle of blood coming from his mouth.

Realising the consequences of his actions, Walker performed CPR. But it was too late.

Paterson's body was found a day later, dumped in the water at McLaren Falls, near Tauranga, in the Bay of Plenty.

Walker, 37, later plead guilty to charges of manslaughter, kidnapping, conspiring to defeat the course of justice and interfering with human remains and was subsequently jailed for seven years.

Other members of Wilson's clique have also been sentenced for their part in Paterson's abduction, death and the disposal of his body.

Driver and henchman Grant Stewart Wickens, 34, was jailed for two years and five months.

James Lee Green, 27, and Kyra Betteridge, who were responsible for the dumping of Paterson's body, were jailed for two years and 21 months respectively.

Dylan Boyle, 21, who was a driver in the abduction, was sentenced to nine months of home detention.

On Friday Wilson was also sentenced on a charge of presenting a firearm at an enforcement officer - a charge to which he had earlier pleaded guilty in the district court.

That related to an incident on the afternoon of July 15 last year, a few days after Paterson's death, when police arrived at Wilson's house looking for one of his associates.

Wilson grabbed a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun from the side of the house and then went inside, yelling threats like "I'm going to shoot you" and "I'm not going to jail." A lengthy stand-off followed, with Wilson finally surrendering about four hours later.

Paterson's family did not wish to speak to media following Friday's sentencing, but Detective Scott Middlemiss gave a short statement in which he said the police were happy all the defendants had been found guilty for their parts in the crime.

"However nothing will bring Mitchell back to his young daughter, his family or his friends."

Paterson's death was "another example of the damage organised criminal gangs and methamphetamine are doing to our community."