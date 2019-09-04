Labour youth camp trial: indecent assault charges withdrawn, accused pleads guilty to assault

A teenager claimed the young man touched him inappropriately after they took photos in front of a Labour party sign that read "Let's do this" (file photo).

A young man accused of indecently assaulting four people at a Young Labour summer camp has pleaded guilty to two charges of assault after the Crown withdrew indecent assault charges.

On Monday, the 21-year-old, who has interim name suppression, denied five charges of indecent assault against four complainants.

The alleged incidents took place at a Young Labour summer camp in Waihi in February 2018 and the man was arrested four months later.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Crown prosecutor David Johnstone opened the case on Monday, saying the accused's behaviour became inappropriate at the camp.

His trial started on Monday at the Auckland District Court in front of Judge Russell Collins and a jury.

* Labour party summer camp: Victim 'freaking out' when allegedly indecently assaulted On Wednesday, the accused pleaded guilty to two charges of assault. The Crown withdrew the indecent assault charges amending them to assault, withdrew a third charge and offered no evidence on the remaining two charges. Under the Summary Offences Act 1981, the accused could be sentenced to a prison term of up to six months or a fine of up to $4000. The accused's lawyer Emma Priest, indicated she would be applying for a discharged without conviction for her client and permanent name suppression. Judge Collins set a sentencing date of November 6. On Monday, Crown prosecutor David Johnstone opened the case to the jury, saying about 50 teenagers and young adults were staying at the camp ground in the Karangahake Gorge when the alleged incidents happened.

During the Saturday night, there was a quiz, followed by music and dancing, Johnstone said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The defence team for the accused are Emma Priest and John Munro.

"It's fair to say [the accused] became very drunk."

On Monday, the court heard from an alleged victim who claimed the defendant put his hand down his pants after the quiz.

On Tuesday, a second complainant – who was 16 years old at the time of the alleged offending – told the court there was a significant amount of drinking at the event.

It was "drinking for the goal of getting absolutely hammered", he said, even though he had signed a form to say he wouldn't consume alcohol at the event.

On the night of the alleged offending, the defendant was dancing on a table and ripped his shirt off while dancing, the court heard.

At one point during the night, the complainant took some photos with the defendant underneath a banner bearing Labour's 2017 election slogan, "Let's do this", when he was allegedly touched inappropriately.

"I looked around and removed his [the defendant's] hand pretty quickly," the complainant said.

He said he didn't really feel "threatened" at that point and thought the defendant was drunk and "being a bit of an idiot".

However, the defendant later touched him again, he said, causing the complainant to tell him to stop and to "go away".

The complainant also recalled laughing off the defendant's behaviour, but said it was "extremely bizarre" and it "felt weird".

"I'll be the first to admit that this type of incident is low-scale offending," he told the court.

The court heard the defendant apologised to the complainant on the night of the alleged offending and the next morning.

Crown prosecutor Erin Woolley played a video to the court that the complainant took on the night.

The defendant could be seen dancing shirtless on a table, holding a can.

The video was played with a caption over the top reading: "The Labour Party is cooler and likes alcohol more than you think."

Defence counsel, Emma Priest, made a brief opening statement to the jury on Monday, saying what happened at the party had no place in a court and her client was not a sexual offender.

"This was a party, there is no criminal offending here, there may have been some drunken antics ... but there is no criminal offending here at all," she said.

As well as the court case, the allegations led to a review of the party's internal processes and policies.