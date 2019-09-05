Infamous killer pleads guilty to boiling water, stabbing attack

Ron Burrows, father of Coral-Ellen Burrows, is furious after hearing his daughter's killer has allegedly attacked another inmate in Rimutaka Prison.

The man serving a life jail term for the murder of Featherston schoolgirl Coral-Ellen Burrows has attempted to take another life.

At the High Court on Thursday Stephen Roger Williams, 45, also known as Steven Williams, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder. He refused to take legal advice.

He is already serving a life jail term, and preventive detention, and the Crown is asking for another preventive detention sentence for what is Williams' third strike offence.

MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF Steven Roger Williams in a photograph taken in 2003. (File photo)

The victim, 47, was not named in the charge relating to the incident at Rimutaka Prison, Upper Hutt, on July 31.

Justice Jill Mallon remanded Williams to be sentenced on November 1.

STUFF It is the third serious attack Williams has made on another inmate. (File photo)

The victim had only moved to the prison unit, in the cell next to Williams, the day before the attack, a Crown summary of the incident said.

Williams offered him a cigarette, which is contraband in prison, to "welcome" him to the unit.

The next day Williams' cell was searched and tobacco found.

Williams thought the victim had told Corrections Officers about the cigarette.

Williams sharpened a plastic knife using the blade from a pencil sharpener and wrapped the handle in towelling.

When the victim arrived back at his cell after working Williams filled his one-litre flask with boiling water and threw the water over the victim.

Williams then began "striking" the victim in the neck with the weapon.

The victim fought Williams and escaped to a guard hut. He had four stab wounds to his neck and head. He also had extensive burns to his neck, chest, upper torso and arms.

Williams explained the incident by saying that he had intended to kill the victim by stabbing him in the throat.

Since it is a "third strike" offence for Williams, the court should impose the maximum penalty for the offence which must be served without parole unless the court considers that would be clearly unjust.

The maximum penalty for attempted murder is 14 years' jail.

Williams also attempted to murder another inmate in late 2016.

He pleaded guilty then too, also unrepresented, and had an open-ended term of preventive detention added to the life jail term imposed for Coral-Ellen's murder.

Coral-Ellen was murdered in 2003 when Williams, who had been using the drug P, beat her to death after she did not get out of car when he took her to school.

The 2016 victim was another convicted murderer, Nikki Roper, who Williams stabbed with a broken fluorescent light blub, and attacked with a broken broom handle.

Williams was reportedly disappointed Roper did not die, as he also was in 2014 when he stabbed another inmate in the neck with a sharpened toothbrush.

To date he is not due to be considered for parole until 2027. When he was sentenced in 2017 the judge said Williams was in "very dark place of self-loathing" and did not ever want to be released.

Rimutaka Prison is investigating whether Williams was appropriately classified as low security at the time of the latest attack.

Williams was due to be moved to Auckland maximum security prison at Paremoremo after his court appearance on Thursday.