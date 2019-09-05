Aaron Archer guilty of toddler Ariah Dawn Roberts' manslaughter

Aaron James Archer was on trial at the High Court at Auckland charged with murdering two-year-old Ariah Dawn Roberts.

A man has been found guilty of killing a toddler whose fatal head injuries resembled those of someone who had been dropped from a three-storey building.

The High Court at Auckland heard claims Aaron Archer subjected 2-year-old Ariah Dawn Roberts to a "terrible 15 minutes", while the toddler's mother, his girlfriend, nipped out to get spinach for dinner.

Archer was cleared of her murder and was instead found guilty of manslaughter, after insisting Ariah was injured accidentally when she hit a wall as he lost grip of her while swinging her around.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Neighbours dialled 111 after when Ariah's mum arrived home to find her daughter injured at the family home.

The jury returned a majority verdict on Thursday afternoon, after almost two days of deliberations.

Archer showed no emotion as the forewoman read out the verdict. Members of the public in the gallery were tearful.

During the trial, the jury heard a pathologist found 20 bruises on Ariah's face and head, and the results of an autopsy found she died of a brain injury, following multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

In his closing address to the jurors, the Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey held up an autopsy photograph of Ariah.

"You might want to look at this little girl in the photograph," Dickey said.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police outside the family home after Ariah Dawn Roberts died.

"No child should look like that. No Child."

Archer's lawyers claimed her injuries were a "terrible mistake" but Dickey said an extraordinary set of circumstances was required to make the defence theory believable.

He said not only would Ariah need to get over 20 bruises from typical bumps and scrapes suffered by a 2-year-old who recently learned how to walk, she would also need to be accidentally slammed into a wall.

Dickey also pointed to the tight confines of the unit to dismiss claims she was injured when Archer was swinging her around.

"Why on living earth would you swing the child in the confines of the living room?"

During the trial, he asked jurors to imagine what that would look like in the real world.

"It was a terrible 15 minutes when [Ariah's mother] left the defendant as the person in physical proximity to Ariah, to go to the shop."

Dickey also pointed out that Archer's first reaction was not to call 111 or go to neighbours for help, but to put Ariah's body on a bed, cover it with a nightie and phone Ariah's mother.

But Archer's lawyer Ron Mansfield described the girl's death as a "dreadful accident" and said Archer called his partner because he was panicked.

Ariah's mother missed the first call but it was recorded on her voicemail.

"You can hear in the call what was going on with Mr Archer ... you can hear how upset and distraught he was ... how he wasn't thinking," Mansfield said.

"You can hear him calling out in the most haunting of ways: 'Breathe, come on, breathe'."

Mansfield said the trauma in Archer's voice was apparent.

His client did not "gap it" – instead, he stayed at the scene, despite being traumatised and vomiting.

Mansfield said Archer was consistent in his explanation to Ariah's grandmother and emergency services staff about how she died.

Archer said he was swinging Ariah and lost his grip before the toddler hit the wall and landed on the floor.

Mansfield said three medical experts told the court Archer's version of events could have caused the fatal injury.

Archer will be sentenced on October 21.