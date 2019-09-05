Man accused of stealing 50 Lime scooters in Christchurch

They're heavier than the old scooters, and they've got more brakes - but are they better?

Name suppression continues for a 37-year-old Christchurch man who denies stealing 50 Lime scooters.

The man pleaded not guilty at an appearance before Judge Emma Smith in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday.

She remanded him on bail to October 3 for a case review hearing – the next step on the way to a judge-alone trial.

A man has been charged with stealing 50 Lime scooters in Christchurch.

The man denies stealing 50 scooters, the property of Lime Tech Limited, worth $37,500, between January and May.

Judge Smith agreed to continue an interim suppression order after hearing submissions from defence counsel Nicola Pointer that the man would suffer extreme hardship if his name were published.