Council looks at banning gang patches from cemeteries after huge tangi that saw headstones damaged

The presence of large numbers of Mongrel Mob members wearing patches is concerning Hawke's Bay Mayors. This 'patching ceremony' on top of Te Mata Peak, Hastings, prompted outrage in May.

A Mongrel Mob tangi that involved some 200 people at a public cemetery, many wearing patches, saw headstones damaged and has prompted the Hastings mayor to call for a gang patch ban at cemeteries.

The tangi, at Hastings Cemetery on August 22 was for Taylor-Jade Hira, 22, who died after being assaulted at a Hastings property on August 15.

Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Hira's death was a tragedy and she had "nothing but sympathy for her whānau and friends".

"But this is about having respect for everyone. Our cemeteries have to be for everyone. They are a place of respect, of love, and of caring. We all need to respect that," she said.

Hazlehurst said cemetery staff were not expecting a tangi on the scale that occurred

"It was overwhelming," she said.

"A resident rang me to say she wanted to put flowers on her father's grave but she simply couldn't get into the cemetery. It's a massive issue for us to ensure we are looking after all our citizens," she said.

She had met with police and the council would now look at whether the gang patch legislation could apply to the district's four cemeteries, she said.

The Prohibition of Gang Insignia in Government Premises Act 2013 prohibited the display of gang insignia on premises of departments of the Public Service, the Police, Crown entities, local authorities, and schools.

SUPPLIED Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said cemeteries had to be treated with respect by everyone. (File photo)

"We want to see if the whole cemeteries can be included, not just the buildings," she said.

Three headstones were damaged during the tangi, and had to be repaired.

"That is obviously just unacceptable behaviour," she said.

SUPPLIED A Mongrel Mob 'patching ceremony' at Te Mata Peak on May 4 prompted Hawke's Bay Mayors to get together to discuss the growing gang numbers.

﻿There were also dozens of cars parked on grass verges and on footpaths.

"We have a school next door and a hospital over the road and entranceways were blocked," she said.

Hazlehurst said the council would also look at creating a bylaw that bans alcohol from cemeteries.

"We have a bylaw that bans alcohol in all reserves and parks but not cemeteries, so that is something we need to address," she said.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Police Minister Stuart Nash said "restricting the display of gang patches, by itself, will not prevent the harm caused by organised crime groups".

A rise in gang membership in Hawke's Bay prompted the region's mayors to hold a meeting in May to discuss what powers they had.

It followed police coming under fire from the National Party for closing the public road up Te Mata Peak on May 4 while a Mongrel Mob patching ceremony was underway, due to what police said were "potential risks" with vehicle congestion.

Police Minister Stuart Nash met the mayors in early June and a further meeting was arranged for later this month in which potential solutions could be discussed.

On Thursday he said the prohibition on gang patches was just one tool to control gang activity.

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ Denis O'Reilly said it was a shame some had behaved so poorly at a tangi, but banning gang patches at cemteries may be going too far. (File photo)

"However, restricting the display of gang patches, by itself, will not prevent the harm caused by organised crime groups," he said.

"We need to address the long-term challenges facing New Zealand such as access to healthcare, education and job opportunities. Tackling these issues will reduce the appeal of gangs and help build stronger communities. That is the focus of this Government," Nash said.

Local police were working with councils on how to ensure community safety, with gangs being a priority for the new Gang Action Taskforce established by the Eastern Police District, he said.

Gang advocate Denis O'Reilly said it was not acceptable to damage headstones, or to drink at a cemetery or an urupa, and nor was it appropriate to intimidate others who were grieving.

"But I would urge the council not to throw the baby out with the bathwater ... The thing to do is challenge the gang hierarchy about those behaviours. It may be that a patch ban is the only thing to do, but I would hope there might be some middle ground here," he said.

Maarten Holl Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said the government needed to address the concerns raised by Hawke's Bay Mayors around the adequacy of the gang patch ban.

Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said the gang members' behaviour was unacceptable and "the Government needs to come up with some answers".

"If they don't, I'm working very hard to ensure National does," he said.

"We just can't tolerate this type of thing," Yule said.