Prisoner could have escaped after cell left unlocked overnight

An inmate could have climbed two wire fences and walked out of a Canterbury prison after his cell was left unlocked overnight.

Stuff understands the cell of an inmate in Rolleston Prison's Kowhai unit was left unlocked on Wednesday night. The lock is supposed to be checked by three staff at the end of their shift, followed by another check by the night watch.

The cell was discovered unlocked on Thursday morning when staff went to let prisoners out for the day. It appears the prisoner was either unaware the cell was unlocked, or did not try to leave.

It is understood the prisoner could have escaped the prison by climbing the fence around their unit before climbing the fence around the outside of the prison. The electricity for the second fence, which had recently been constructed, had not yet been turned on.

Rolleston Prison acting prison director Colin Williamson confirmed a "full event review" was being carried out into the incident.

He said during the general unlock of prisoners on Thursday morning, Corrections officers noted a cell in the low security Kowhai Unit, which contains all single-person cells, had not been locked properly. He said there was no risk to the safety of the public at any time.

DAVID WALKER/STUFF It's understood the prisoner's cell was left unlocked overnight.

"Had the minimum security prisoner left his cell, he would have been unable to get out of the unit, as each unit at Rolleston Prison is surrounded by its own electronic security fencing, which is operational. The prisoner was within the secure confines of the Kowhai Unit and prison at all times."

The internal fences are not electrified, but have motion sensor technology that alerts staff.

The incident comes after three high-security prisoners at Christchurch Men's Prison were able to access individual yards for about four hours after they were meant to be locked, last month.

Christchurch Men's Prison prison director Jo Harrex confirmed at the time that three prisoners in the Miro management unit were able to get into the secure yards off each of their cells after the unit was locked.

The doors between the cells and individual yards were closed about four hours later.

"There was no risk to the safety of the public, staff, or the security of the prison at any time," she said in a statement.

"Prisoners were only able to access their own cell and the individual yard attached to each cell. An event review is being carried out."

Former Christchurch Men's Prison boss John Roper and former residential unit manager Doug Smith received warnings after an inmate at the prison self-harmed while left on his own for several hours in an exercise yard in 2016.

The incident took nine days to be flagged at a national level after local staff failed to report it.

Both men were later sacked following a separate investigation labelled a "security review" into potential "non compliance" with "security procedures".