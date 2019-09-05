Police search for third person over Hastings carjacking

A 31 year old man has appeared in court after a 70 year old man was car-jacked in August

An arrest has been made after a 70-year-old man was pulled from his car and attacked in a Hawke's Bay town.

A 31-year-old man appeared in the Hastings District Court on Thursday afternoon before JP Sandra McNiel, who granted him interim name suppression.

He is charged with aggravated robbery and theft and made no plea to either charge.

A woman has also been arrested in relation to the robbery but police are still seeking a third person

A 29-year-old woman has also been charged with aggravated robbery and theft, and will appear at Hastings District Court on Friday September 6, but a police spokesperson said they were still searching for a third person and were "following lines of enquiry".

On August 25, the 70-year-old man was pulled from his car on Townsend St in Hastings and attacked before the assailants drove off in his car.

A short time later the same vehicle, which has the registration number FMU640, was used in a petrol drive-off from a Z service station on the corner of Maddison and Heretaunga West streets.

The 31-year-old-man will appear back in the Hastings District Court in late September.

Detective Constable Ryan Kemsley said it was not the first time an elderly person had been targeted under similar circumstances. Last year, an 87-year-old man was injured and was forced to withdraw cash from a number of ATMs in Hawke's Bay.