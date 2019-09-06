No retrial on rape charge for teenager who won appeal

Maru, pictured at his sentencing in 2018, was more subdued when he appeared via an audio visual link from prison on Friday. (File photo)

A teenager whose rape conviction was overturned on appeal will not face a retrial because the complainant will not give evidence in court again.

But Shane Maru's sentence for wounding the victim might yet be increased.

Maru had just turned 18 when he visited a sex worker at her home. He was accused of having raped her after the agreed sex act was over.

A jury convicted him of the rape, which he continued to deny, but he agreed he had wounded the woman with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm when he beat her senseless.

She drifted in and out of consciousness over the next 24 hours until police found her because people became concerned about her welfare.

As well as severe bruising and swelling, she had a fractured jaw and eye socket.

Maru took her phone so she could not call anyone, and her injuries prevented her seeking help.

The assault affected her memory so she forgot simple things, and the trauma replayed in her mind constantly, the court was told.

She lived like a hermit, could not work, and found it difficult to go out in public.

Court decisions have said how profoundly affected she was.

Maru appealed against the rape conviction on the grounds the trial judge had given wrong legal directions to the jury on the way they could use inferences to draw conclusions.

The Court of Appeal allowed the appeal, overturned the rape conviction, and ordered a retrial.

But when Maru's case was called at the High Court in Wellington on Friday Crown Prosecutor Grant Burston said the woman did not want to give evidence again.

Justice Robert Dobson dismissed the charge at the request of defence lawyer Brett Crowley.

Maru also appealed against the overall sentence of 12 years and six months' jail imposed for the rape, wounding, and several other convictions from unrelated incidents.

With the 10 years and eight months' jail sentence for the rape falling away, it left a term of five years and 10 months' jail.

The Court of Appeal had added that if Maru was not to face trial again for rape the Crown might want to ask for permission to appeal to have the sentence of four years on the wounding charge increased.

Burston said Crown Law, which oversees the Crown conduct of criminal cases, had been asked to consider a sentence appeal.