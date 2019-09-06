Napier gang member jailed after axing man in the chest

A property on Riverslea Rd, Hastings, was the site of a brutal gang-related axe attack on the night of Wednesday, June 13.

It was supposed to be a night of laughter, celebration and memories - only to end in fear and pain, after an axe was plunged into a man's chest. A man who had done nothing wrong.

Heath Aidan Gillies, 34, was sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison after appearing in the Napier District Court on Friday morning before Judge Tony Adeane.

​ A jury found him guilty on charges of aggravated robbery, assault, wounding with intent, possession of a weapon and possession of morphine in July this year.

Heath Aiden Gillies was sentenced in the Napier District Court on Friday

On June 13, four people were having drinks outside their house to welcome a new flatmate when Gillies and co-offender Kupe Matenga, 25, arrived at the address dressed in gang colours.

The pair, armed with knives, took offence after the group greeted them from their property and jumped the corrugated iron fence.

A knife was held to a woman's throat, while another man was punched in the face. The other flatmate was pushed inside the house.

In a bid to defend his friends, one of the victims picked up an axe used to chop firewood, and swung it at Matenga.

The two men jumped on him, with Matenga pulling the axe from the man's grip, before Gillies stabbed him in the chest with a knife.

The victim tried to grab the knife in an attempt to disarm Gillies, only to suffer several cuts to his hand.

His flatmate pulled him away from the pair, only to be axed in the chest by Gillies before the men finally left the address.

The 22-year-old was rushed to Hawke's Bay Hospital and later to Wellington for specialist treatment. He'd suffered a cut to his heart, fractured ribs and and a punctured lung.

The man who had been stabbed suffered a superficial wound to his chest and serious cuts to his left hand, which required surgery.

Matenga had earlier pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail.

Gillies' defence counsel, Eric Forster, suggested a similar sentence to Matenga's but crown prosecutor Steve Manning disagreed.

"All the victims are present in court. It was a harrowing and horrifying experience for them. He put a knife to the throat to a young woman," Manning said.

"There can be no discount for guilty pleas. You maintained your 'not guilty' plea to the end," Judge Adeane said.

Gillies remained silent throughout the sentencing, as did the victims.