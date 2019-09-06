Upper Hutt mayor outraged over alleged food bank assault

Two volunteers at the Upper Hutt Food Bank have allegedly been assaulted.

Upper Hutt mayor Wayne Guppy is outraged by an alleged assault on two foodbank volunteers.

Police have confirmed they attended an incident at the Upper Hutt Food Bank at around 10am on Monday.

Two people had reportedly been assaulted and one of the victims, believed to be a volunteer, was taken to hospital

Police said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

READ MORE:

* Prayers as paramedics provide CPR

* Food flying off the shelf

* Food banks busy

A social media post by local resident Sarah Bellamy said that one of the victims had suffered a broken jaw.

"It is just terrible that people who are assisting our community to help those in need can be abused and treated so badly.

"I realise that people going to get this assistance can be stressed and low. But there is no need to abuse and assault people who are trying to assist you."

The food bank is not commenting on the alleged assault. A man who identified himself as Lance, said the matter is in the hands of police and he would leave it to them to deal with.

Guppy said the organisation does a wonderful job and it is terrible tho think that a volunteer had been assaulted.

"There is absolutely no place for that in our community or in any community in New Zealand."

He said that anyone who assaults a volunteer deserves to be treated harshly by the courts.



