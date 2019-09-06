Police seek help in wake of Rotorua shooting

Police are seeking witnesses to a shooting that took place in Rotorua last Sunday which injured a taxi driver.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help track down one of the men involved in a shooting that left a Rotorua taxi driver wounded.

The incident occurred on Sunday when police approached a vehicle that had been stolen in Hamilton, sparking a chase which was later abandoned by police.

The vehicle was found again around 5pm at the intersection of Te Ngae and Isles roads, when the police approached.

"The passenger got out and discharged a firearm twice at police, injuring a nearby motorist," a police spokesperson said.

"The driver then fled in the vehicle, and the man who had discharged the firearm stole another car at gunpoint."

That man then stole a third vehicle, again at gunpoint, before being stopped and apprehended shortly afterwards.

The other driver remains at large.

Speaking in the wake of the shooting, acting Rotorua area commander, Inspector Brendon Keenan, said the shots struck a police car, and he described the taxi driver as receiving "moderate injuries".

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the event, or has information that may assist police, to contact either Detective Andy Flinn or Detective Sergeant Garry Hawkins on 07 349 9400.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.