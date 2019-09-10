Man barred from South Island after bike theft charge

An alleged bike thief has been barred from entering the South Island as part of his bail conditions. (File photo)

A man has been barred from the South Island after allegedly stealing $51,000 worth of biking equipment.

Mark Ghent was granted bail to an Auckland address, and forbidden from entering the South Island except for court fixtures after appearing in the Nelson District Court on Tuesday.

He denied charges of theft, possessing an offensive weapon, possessing methamphetamine for supply, unlawfully possessing firearms, and for failing to carry out obligations relating to a computer search.

Police allege about midnight on Wednesday, Ghent was outside the Christchurch bike shop Cycleways on Garlands Rd, where he found a black box trailer belonging to Specialised New Zealand.

The trailer contained six bikes and gear worth $51,000. Police allege Ghent attached the trailer to his car and drove off with it, eventually being pulled over on State Highway 1 on the way to Blenheim the following day.

Police said when they arrested Ghent, he tried to pass a switchblade knife, which is classified as an illegal weapon, to his passenger. They said a search of Ghent uncovered 6.2 grams of methamphetamine, and a search of his car revealed two guns hidden under the spare wheel: a cut-off 12 gauge shotgun and a modified colt 6.

They also allege Ghent refused to give the pass-codes to two cellphones found in the car.

Ghent's passenger faces the same charges, minus the drug-charge, and has been granted bail.

Judge Tony Zohrab granted Ghent bail with the condition that he live at a specified Auckland address with a 7pm to 6am curfew, and was not to enter the South Island except for pre-arranged court dates or meetings with his lawyer.

His next court appearance will be on November 5 in Blenheim.