Filmmakers' flyer facing court on two fronts over money and planes disputes

The man who oversaw the building of filmmaker Peter Jackson's vintage plane reproductions, Eugene DeMarco, was not a criminal and the proper place to settle disputes with him was in the civil courts, DeMarco's lawyer says.

DeMarco, 57, was not a devious criminal who had gone around stealing from Sir Peter Jackson and hoodwinking a friend, lawyer Marc Corlett, QC, said at the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday.

But prosecutor Sally Carter said DeMarco, who pleaded not guilty to six fraud and theft charges, had a pattern of dishonesty going back years to get his hands on money to juggle his precarious finances.

Now he has lost his job of 17 years with The Vintage Aviator Ltd (TVAL), the company of filmmakers Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh, and was embroiled in civil litigation with TVAL, and a former friend.

Corlett said DeMarco would have to live with the consequences of not "joining up the dots" in an email to his chief executive when he thought he was following a chief executive's instructions.

According to the Crown, DeMarco committed a $2 million fraud, inflating the prices of three Vintage Aviator planes to pocket more than $540,000.

Former TVAL chief executive James Corke said DeMarco told him a benefactor was giving DeMarco the extra money as a favour.

On that version of events DeMarco's company was to buy the planes and then sell them to Auckland-based aviation charity New Zealand Warbirds Association and its president. The Vintage Aviator's share was to flow back through DeMarco's company to his employer.

But DeMarco denied telling Corke that the extra money came from a benefactor, and said it was simply his commission. Warbirds said it did not know it was dealing with DeMarco's company.

Carter said the benefactor story would have been a bizarre thing for Corke to make up.

DeMarco was in dispute with his employer. He had borrowed $607,000 from another Jackson-Walsh entity but made no payments and, with interest, it had swollen to $1.1m. DeMarco said he was owed about $300,000 for aircraft parts he had supplied, and more for test flights and sales commissions agreed by Corke but which Jackson and Walsh did not approve.

The Crown said DeMarco had sent one plane to Auckland without telling the TVAL board and without passing on TVAL's money.

But Corlett said DeMarco thought he already had the approvals needed to ship the plane, that Corke knew the plane was gone and he had the money. On a lawyer's advice he held on to the money because of the dispute with TVAL.

Corke said in evidence he felt physically sick when he learned the plane had gone months earlier.

After about two years Warbirds and its president was repaid the money for the two planes it didn't receive. It has retained the third aircraft but TVAL did not get paid.

Carter said even if DeMarco was owed some money it was a fraction of what he kept.

Two of the charges related to a former friend giving DeMarco US$500,000. The friend said it was to buy a WWII aircraft and was money he could not afford to lose, but DeMarco said it was an unsecured loan.

The trial continues.