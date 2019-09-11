Lawyer caught entering court with drug paraphernalia claims the items are not his

The lawyer has not been charged after the drug-taking equipment was found in his coat pocket.

A senior lawyer stopped by security while entering a court was found to be carrying a glass pipe, an empty bag typically used for carrying methamphetamine and two lighters.

But the lawyer, who Stuff has agreed not to name, emphatically denies the items found as he entered Auckland's Manukau District Court last month were his, and claims someone must have planted them in his pocket.

He wants the police to dust them for fingerprints.

"I said to them - 'test for prints, at least that will say one way or the other, whether it's mine or not,' he said.

"As I understand it, it's more than just a glass pipe, there's a lighter and something else in there that they could get prints off."

He said he would be happy to have his fingerprints taken so he can be ruled out as the owner of the items.

The Justice Ministry's acting head of health, safety and security, Jonathan Howe, confirmed the man was detained by security staff and police were called.

The lawyer wants the items, including a meth pipe, fingerprinted to prove they are not his.

Police Inspector Alison Brand said court security staff spotted the contraband during routine screening at the court entrance.

"The man denied they were his or any knowledge of how they got into his jacket pocket," she said in a statement.

She said the drug paraphernalia was confiscated and the lawyer was given a verbal warning.

He has not been charged.

Stuff asked police if they had any plans to fingerprint the items but a spokeswoman said the lawyer should contact police directly if he wanted to discuss the issue.

The lawyer says items, including a glass pipe, were found inside a sunglasses case in the breast pocket of his jacket.

The lawyer told Stuff the items were found inside a sunglasses case, in the breast pocket of his jacket.

He said they could have been planted.

The lawyer said earlier in the day he had been at the Auckland District Court and reading emails on his phone as he waited in the public area.

He said he left his jacket lying on the seat behind him.

"That's the only place I could possibly think when the jacket was away from me," he said.

When he gave his explanation to the police of how the items came to be there, the officer responded: "Well, that's pretty far-fetched."

"... and I said 'yeah, so is going through the scanner with a case with drugs in it.' No one's that stupid," the lawyer said.

The lawyer was stopped at the main security screening post at the entrance to the Manukau District Court.

The president of the Criminal Bar Association, Len Anderson, said the find was concerning but said the lawyer could be telling the truth about the items belonging to a client.

He said lawyers knew there was a good chance they would be screened as they entered court, adding: "There's always a risk of it - [being in possession of drug paraphernalia] would be crazy."

Anderson said it was likely the matter would be referred to the Law Society.

However, a spokesman for the society said it could neither confirm or deny it was aware of the incident.

"We cannot discuss this issue as legal restrictions prevent us making any comment on matters that may be subject to investigation by an independent lawyers standards committee."