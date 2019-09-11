Man wanted after fleeing from Avondale Police Station in Auckland

Police are actively searching for 28-year-old Michael Luke Robertson after he fled officers at the Avondale Police Station.

Police are hunting a man who fled officers at an Auckland police station.

Auckland City district commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said that on Tuesday morning officers were called to an incident where an unknown man was sleeping in a person's vehicle.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Michael Luke Robertson who had active warrants for his arrest, including for methamphetamine possession.

Robertson was taken back to the Avondale Police Station but fled while being taken from the police car into the station.

READ MORE:

* Police Commissioner launches national review of custody and transport of prisoners after week of escapes

* Police not following 'best practice' when trio escaped police custody

"Police gave chase however were unable to catch him and he was last seen running down a driveway on Great North Rd," Malthus said.

Police were treating the incident "seriously", she said.

"It is very disappointing that an offender was able to flee from police while in our custody and we will be undertaking an immediate review of this incident," Malthus said.

"This incident will also form part of the national review currently being undertaken of the custody and transport of offenders by police.

"We are actively searching for this offender and we urge anyone with information about the whereabouts of Michael Robertson to contact police immediately."

The national review was announced in the wake of four prisoners escaping from police custody in Levin and Rotorua in August.

Police admitted they did not follow best practice after three inmates escaped from court in Levin.

A fourth man escaped police while at Rotorua Hospital.

Anyone with information or possible sightings of Robertson is asked to call 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.