Christchurch thief had 'unhealthy focus' with stolen cars

A Christchurch thief caught with a stolen classic car had an "unhealthy focus" with other people's vehicles.

Leigh Marc Fraser, 29, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday and was jailed for two years and seven months.

He had already pleaded guilty to 16 charges – seven for receiving stolen property of over $1000, two for thefts of a motor vehicle, two for methamphetamine possession, as well as unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, possessing items to help steal vehicles, failure to assist in a computer search, and escaping custody.

The offending happened around the city between June and November 2018.

Police found him with cars including a 1965 Pontiac Laurentian and a 1972 Mazda 1200 ute.

The Pontiac was found disassembled in a storage business and the Mazda dumped and stripped of its parts.

He stole a 1998 Subaru Impreza a 1989 Nissan Skyline.

In one burglary spree last September, three saws and a nail gun were stolen from a home under construction in Merivale.

Police stopped Fraser while driving within a day after the burglary and found the stolen items in his car. They found 0.28 grams of methamphetamine in the front side of the driver's door.

In another incident, he ran away from police as they arrived at his home to arrest him.

He told officers he needed to lock up, so walked to the back door and slammed it shut. He ran through a neighbouring property, climbing fences nearly two metres in height.

Police found him a short distance away. Fraser said he ran because he did not want to go to jail.

Defence counsel Ethan Huda​ said Fraser got involved with gangs and because he had good knowledge, they encouraged him to steal.

"He wasn't saying it wasn't his fault ... he takes responsibility but we was associated with gangs routinely."

Judge Allan Roberts described Fraser's offending as "a way of life".

"What's self evident is you have an unhealthy focus on vehicles of other people."

He discounted much of Fraser's starting three-and-a-half year sentence because of his immediate guilty plea.

He did not include reparations in the sentence as he believed Fraser did not have the ability to pay it back.