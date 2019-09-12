Man who cut phallus from Māori carving says he was doing God's work

Milton Wainwright slashed the penis from a Māori carving at the entrance to the Manawatu Gorge Reserve walking track.

A man who insists he's carrying out God's work does not regret using a chainsaw to slash a phallus from a Māori carving.

Milton Wainwright, 78, considers himself a devoted Christian and deemed the statue's penis to be obscene and immoral, so on April 16 he tried to cut it off with a handsaw.

Exhausted by the superior quality of the wood, Wainwright, who runs the Woodville Organ Museum, returned the next day with a chainsaw and reduced the phallus to sawdust.

His protest led to a charge of wilful damage and, in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday, he was ordered to pay $2000 for the emotional harm it had caused whakapapa from Rangitāne.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Milton Wainwright discusses the carving he damaged with a chainsaw.

Te Hononga Maunga was part of a set of carvings standing guard over the Ballance-end entrance to the Manawatū Gorge, protecting the domain where the Ruahine and Tararua ranges meet.

The figure offered welcome and safe passage to hikers on the reserve's walking tracks and its phallus was said to reflect the regeneration of the forest and its descendents.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF Rosalie Wainwright, right, is proud of her husband Milton's "courage" and "bravery".

Wainwright said the carving "disgusted" him and promoted sex for pleasure, which he believes has led to the degeneration of society.

"When indecent statues are put in public in the name of culture, we have lost our chart and compass," he said outside the courtroom.

Wainwright has been a caretaker of the reserve for six years and spotted the carving shortly after its opening ceremony.

"I thought: 'I've got to find the person who authorised this.'"

He wrote to the Tararua District Council, police and the Department of Conservation, and spoke with a member of a marae. When Tararua mayor Tracey Collis was the only one to reply, requesting he not touch the statue, Wainwright decided to take action.

It is still unclear whether it's possible to bridge the cultural divide between Wainwright and the iwi. Although he understands the offence he has caused, he stands by his actions.

MURRAY WILSON/STUFF From left, Craig Kawana, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage and Hone Morris at the opening of Te Hononga Maunga in December.

Māori activists had attacked cultural icons too, Wainwright said.

He recalls Benjamin Nathan, who walked into Auckland's Royal Yacht Squadron on March 14, 1997, and took to the sailing trophy with a sledgehammer, while chanting in Māori.

Taitimu Maipi also dealt to the statue of Captain John Hamilton with red paint and a hammer in Hamilton last year after he was tipped over the edge by the Ministry of Education, which declared it wouldn't include the New Zealand Wars in the school curriculum.

"It's been gruelling. It has been really tough," he said of the backlash.

Wainwright's wife, Rosalie, respected his "courage" and "bravery", and had shielded him from much of the online abuse.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF The carving was at the entrance to the Manawatū Gorge Reserve walking track.

The couple have had some support, including from a woman who posted on Facebook that she didn't like the carving either. Rosalie and the woman are now best friends and work together in a secondhand shop in Woodville.

Department of Conservation ranger Abby Whiteman said staff were shocked when they learned of Wainwright's attack.

"The part that was cut away gave life to others. I now express sadness when I visit the [reserve] entrance."

In court, Judge Lance Rowe said it was a deliberate and premeditated attack, which Wainwright knew would offend a large group of people.

He had shown cultural and religious "ignorance" and imposed his moral view on Māori.

"Your explanation was that you were making an indecent thing decent. You understood the harm this would cause."