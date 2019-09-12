Dimetrius Pairama murder trial: Crown witness denies minimising role in friend's death

Two people are on trial for the murder of Demetrius Pairama.

A key Crown witness in a murder trial has confirmed she got a "sweet deal" from police by getting immunity from prosecution but denies she's putting the blame on others.

Dimetrius Pairama was kidnapped, beaten, burned with a make-shift flame-thrower and had her head shaved before being hanged in an abandoned Housing New Zealand home.

The 17 year-old's body was found wrapped in sheets and hidden in a steel drum covered in weeds behind the derelict Māngere house.

Toko (Ashley) Shane Winter and Kerry Te Amo deny murdering Pairama and are on trial at the High Court in Auckland.

The witness, who cannot be named, was in the house with Pairama during her ordeal.

The then-14-year-old has been accused by Winter's lawyer Matthew Goodwin of lying and minimising her involvement in the torture and killing.

During questioning, Goodwin asked if her "sweet deal" involved her walking free on the condition that she put the blame on others.

The witness said if that was the case she would not have told the police that she had punched Pairama.

Earlier, Goodwin pointed out that the witness had initially told a detective that she gave Pairama a "small punch" but later told police that on a scale of one to 10, her punch had been as hard as a seven or eight.

Goodwin asked: "I'm suggesting you were trying to make it look like your involvement was minimal."

The witness responded: "Because it's the truth."

Goodwin asked the witness why she didn't tell police the truth.

She responded: "It was hard for me ... I was only 14..." She then began weeping and asked for a break.

After a brief adjournment, the questioning continued.

Goodwin said that on her evidence Pairama had been beaten, tied to a chair, beaten again and had her head shaved.

She then had chemicals poured on her body before a meeting was called by Winter to ask Pairama how she wanted to die.

Goodwin said Winter, Te Amo and another teenager were alone in the room with Pairama.

"Then what you do is wander through to the lounge and stay there for a period of time?"

The witness responded: "I didn't go there because I wanted to."

She confirmed she was sent to the living room to act as a look-out but fell asleep and apologised for that.

Goodwin asked why she didn't just leave the house and go for help.

The witness responded: "Because I wasn't going to leave her... By the time I got back, she'd be dead."

Goodwin again asked why the witness went to the living room and had a "snooze" while Pairama was killed. Again, he accused her of lying.

"You weren't there. I was," she replied. "If you were there, you'd know what happened, so you stick to that and I'll stick to my story because I know my story is the truth."

The trial, before Justice Timothy Brewer and a jury, is due to hear from 40 Crown witnesses over two weeks.