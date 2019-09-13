Fake traffic cop is car crash victim 'oversensitive' about traffic safety

A traffic cop impersonator who followed a driver into a parking building was once badly injured in a car crash and became "oversensitive" about road safety.

That's what a court heard as Shannen Cox was sentenced on Thursday after a bizarre late-night Auckland incident.

Riding a motorbike, Cox followed a driver into a parking building on January 24.

SUPPLIED Shannen Cox plead guilty to personating police and a court heard prior trauma might've influenced some of his behaviour.

Judge Lisa Tremewan said Cox approached the driver, declared himself an "authorised officer" and presented a "Land Transport badge".

READ MORE:

* There's a curious appeal to jobs that require a uniform

* Police impersonator faces up to a year in jail

* Aucklander accused of impersonating police officer faces fraud charges

Waitakere District Court heard the driver became suspicious, called police, and Cox left.

NEW ZEALAND POLICE MUSEUM 2016/495/1P The Traffic Safety Service, which employed these officers, was merged with NZ Police in 1992.

Cox, in his mid-20s, was later arrested. He had since moved from Auckland to Christchurch.

Judge Tremewan said Cox had prior convictions, including a relevant one for personating police in 2013.

And the court heard Cox was the victim of a serious road crash earlier in 2013.

In that crash, he suffered a head injury which impacted some of his behaviour and "ability to function in a normal way in some regards", Judge Tremewan said.

"I'm told that you are particularly sensitive, possibly oversensitive when it comes to road safety concerns."

She said it seemed in this case, Cox was concerned about the other man's driving.

But Judge Tremewan added: "It is a real concern for the court that you didn't get the point last time and here you are back again for the same sort of thing."

Defence counsel Marek Hamlin said Cox had engaged with rehabilitation and found part-time work.

"He's extremely remorseful."

Hamlin said Cox offered to pay $200-$400 reparation to the victim.

The court heard police searched Cox's home and found an expandable baton, handcuffs with fitting key, and a "tactical belt".

Prosecutors said community detention was a possible sentence for Cox, who faced a charge carrying a maximum 12-month sentence.

Prosecutors argued Cox's actions contained "an inherent element of intimidation".

The driver Cox had followed into the garage previously told Stuff he was worried the impersonator may have pulled over other people.

Judge Tremewan said Cox got credit for pleading guilty, for remorse, and for "working very hard" on his rehabilitation.

For one charge of personating, Cox was sentenced to 150 hours' community work and 12 months' intensive supervision.

Cox had already served at least 49.5 hours of community work so had about 100 to go, Judge Tremewan said.

No emotional harm reparation order was made.

"He's extremely sorry for being here and won't be back," Hamlyn told Stuff on behalf of his client outside the courtroom.

Not since 1992 have traffic cops, officially the Traffic Safety Service, existed as a separate New Zealand policing entity.