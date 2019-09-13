Vintage plane expert's 'no crime' defence didn't fly with jury

Eugene (Gene) DeMarco pleaded not guilty to theft and fraud involving his former employer, Sir Peter Jackson's company The Vintage Aviator Ltd. A jury found him guilty of all six charges.

Vintage plane pilot Eugene DeMarco said hanging on to $2 million intended to pay for his employer's aircraft was just part of an employment dispute, but the story didn't fly with a jury.

Convicted in Wellington on Friday of six fraud or theft charges, it can now be revealed that more than 20 years ago in the United States, his home country, DeMarco had another run-in with the law when he was caught with a stolen 1946 Piper Cub.

DeMarco was reported to have worked as a mechanic on the aircraft which was missing for four years before its owner tracked it down to an aerodrome in Rhinebeck, New York.

WILL HINE/STUFF At Warbirds over Wanakai in 2008 DeMarco flew a Sopwith Camel. (File photo)

DeMarco, who was a first offender, pleaded guilty to having stolen property, and was described as having been convicted and discharged.

​About three years later DeMarco came to New Zealand to fly in an airshow. He met filmmaker Peter Jackson and ended up working for him as production manager for Jackson and partner Dame Fran Walsh's Vintage Aviator company.

DEREK FLYNN/STUFF Prince William tried out a Sopwith Pup for size at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre, near Blenheim in 2014. (File photo)

He worked with aircraft worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. He also had his own planes which he was trying to hang on to even as debts piled up around him.

On a $179,000 salary his mortgage was just under $900,000. A $600,000 "short term loan" from his employer had swollen with interest after six years to more than $1m, which he had hoped, in vain, would be reduced by the more than $300,000 he said the company owed him.

DeMarco said he had assets to cover his debts. That may be so, but he wanted to hang on to those assets, especially the planes.

THE VINTAGE AVIATOR Allegations against DeMarco sent The Vintage Aviator into a tail spin, and the company suspended sales while it investigated. (File photo)

Among vintage plane enthusiasts Jackson has a special place as one of a handful of collectors with the passion and money to back it up.

The people who worked in and around The Vintage Aviator knew the reproduction WWI fighter planes were Jackson's treasures.

Before any were sold he had to approve them. The planes had names, and details like their colours had to be discussed. And he didn't want to part with dual control examples, in which he could fly.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF In 2001 DeMarco had a lucky escape flying a Sopwith Camel belonging to Jackson, when the engine cowling came off and wrapped around the port wing strut. (File photo)

Giving evidence against DeMarco, Jackson said it was not just a selfish hobby. He wanted a collection to fly at shows and go to museums.

But he was not soft-headed about his treasures.

The time came when the Vintage Aviator's annual cost of perhaps $8m or $9m was reduced to a $2m budget, with staff dropping from about 60 to 20, and the chief executive needed the owners' approval for spending over $1000.

JIM TANNOCK DeMarco's specialist skills were in demand and he worked in films and advertising in the US before meeting Jackson. (File photo)

Jackson and Walsh's own money kept it going and they wanted the company to break even.

By the time he was giving evidence in court Jackson's view may have been jaundiced. He did not necessarily accept the value DeMarco put on parts he supplied to the company, or even that they had been supplied.

And while DeMarco got the chief executive to agree to commission, Jackson and Walsh did not want to pay it on top of DeMarco's salary.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF In 2005 DeMarco was aircraft consultant for Jackson's King Kong film. (File photo)

DeMarco wanted $3500 for each test flight, a kind of "danger money", but Walsh said no. His composure cracked as he described to the jury the loss of five friends in crashes over an 18-month period.

When Jackson found out a plane had left the factory without The Vintage Aviator being paid, the mud hit a spinning propeller.

The criminal case was just part of the fallout. Employment and civil proceedings began and a former friend of DeMarco wanted to secure a valuable WWII fighter plane for which he had given DeMarco US$500,000 and left DeMarco to do the paperwork.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF DeMarco spent time at Hood Aerodrome where The Vintage Aviator had a hangar and assembled and stored aircraft. (File photo)

In the witness box Jackson was in no mood to give his former employee the benefit of the doubt. Trusted professionals, a lawyer and an accountant who had been with Jackson and Walsh for many years, had been "guppies" to DeMarco's "piranha", he said.