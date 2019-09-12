Friends enlisted to keep chase driver out of trouble

Jesse Grimwood, 21, has never held a licence and won't be able to get one for two-and-a-half years after being sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

A judge has tasked Jesse Grimwood's friends with keeping the 21-year-old chase driver safely away from cars and drugs.

At Thursday's sentencing in the Christchurch District Court, Judge Jane McMeeken scheduled herself to see the Upper Riccarton man for a judicial monitoring session on October 8, and said she wanted to see him walk through the courtroom's public door rather than the cell door.

​Grimwood had admitted 13 charges including dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, disqualified driving, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of two weapons that were found in his car after the second chase – a knife and a slasher.

He sped off twice from police trying to stop him with lights and sirens during May, reaching high speeds along Queen Elizabeth II Drive, and on Burwood Rd. He was seen to drive on the wrong side of the road to evade police. Police abandoned one pursuit and the other ended when he crashed into metal barriers.

READ MORE: Man faces eight charges after police chase​

Defence counsel Ruth Buddicom said Grimwood needed rehabilitation. He had acknowledged his behaviour and did not try to excuse it. "He has indicated he doesn't intend to buy another car. That seems to me to be one of the wisest decisions he's made."

Prosecutor Sergeant Iain Patton said police were concerned Grimwood had a history of offending and no action taken so far had led him to change his behaviour.

Judge McMeeken said Grimwood had put lives at risk with his driving. "I am concerned for other road users. It is ridiculous. It's not the movies. You put your foot down and boot it from the police … you are obviously going to get caught."

The pre-sentence report noted Grimwood was firmly entrenched in a lifestyle that revolved around abuse of drugs, acting dishonestly, and driving badly.

Grimwood had been held in custody for four months – the equivalent of an eight-month jail term – since his arrest for two police chases in May.

He will now have to do 160 hours of community work, on top of 40 hours that had been imposed earlier, and spend 18 months on intensive supervision.

He is disqualified from driving for two-and-a-half years – a long driving ban for a man who has never held a licence.

During his supervision, he will have to do any programmes that his probation officer sends him to – a driving change programme is most likely – complete any alcohol and drug programme, and a do any psychological assessment and counselling required.

Judge McMeeken imposed the series of sentences that will see him released from custody, but she also ended by calling on his friends seated in the court's public gallery to keep him safe.