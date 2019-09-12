Theft from Lower Hutt emergency response team 'gutting'

Thieves stole cladding costing $6000 from an under-construction emergency response base in Lower Hutt.

Emergency response volunteers say they're gutted after thieves made off with cladding costing $6000 from their under-construction response base.

Volunteers from the Hutt City Emergency Response Team moved from central Lower Hutt to their new base near Percy Scenic Reserve two years ago.

They have been operating out of container ships during that time and were in the process of building a new base with the help of KiwiSpan NZ.

But when construction workers turned up to the site on Thursday, they noticed a significant amount of cladding was missing.

Response team deputy team leader Andrzej Kowalczyk said the theft was a "real kick in the guts".

"It's gutting. We as a team put a lot of time into this volunteer work, training and fundraising for kit.

"That's $6000 we now have to absorb, or KiwiSpan has to absorb."

Emergency response volunteers helped people in their time of need, which made the theft hard to fathom, Kowalczyk said.

The team had to lobby Hutt City Council hard for the $150,000 required to fund the new building.

It was in the process of constructing the first stage, which will be a vehicle and storage facility.

The second stage will include additional storage, a bathroom, and a kitchen.

In a Facebook post, the response team urged anyone who saw anything suspicious to contact Lower Hutt Police.

A police spokesman said they were not aware of the incident, but encouraged anyone with information to contact them.