Prominent New Zealand entertainer guilty of domestic violence retains name suppression

The hearing was held in North Shore District Court on Friday.

A prominent entertainer convicted of domestic violence has retained name suppression after a hearing at North Shore District Court.

The man was in April convicted and sentenced for one count of male assaults female for an assault on his wife and was granted interim name suppression.

At Friday's hearing Judge Pippa Sinclair declined a bid for ongoing suppression, but an interim order of suppression remains in place for the next 20 days while an appeal is considered.

The victim of the assault no longer supported name suppression, but a third party filed in support of suppression on the grounds naming him would cause extreme hardship to family members of the accused.

Lawyer Robert Stewart, appearing for media organisations Stuff and NZME, argued in court on Friday the extreme hardship threshold had not been met.

This view was supported by police.

"While we all have sympathy for this man's family, that is not enough," Stewart said.

Every family who had a member brought before court suffered a certain amount of distress, he said.

Stewart also argued hardship did not outweigh the public interest of this case in general.

"The media believe there is significant public interest in the case, because it does refer to domestic violence and an openness around that is particularly important," he said.

Judge Sinclair said in her ruling family violence was "a scourge" of New Zealand society.

"I am not satisfied the threshold of extreme hardship has been met," she said.

The interim name suppression will remain in place for 20 days, while an appeal is considered.

At the man's sentencing Judge Claire Ryan sentenced him to 70 hours of community work and six months supervision.

He pleaded not guilty at his first appearance in June 2018, but entered a guilty plea in November.

The couple had been at a restaurant with friends when the man kicked his wife under the table after not liking what she was saying, the court heard.

Later at home, he spat in his wife's face before dragging her by the neck and putting her in a headlock.

The entertainer then began punching himself, the court heard.

The wife was about to call the police when the defendant threw her cellphone which smashed so she walked away from the house and called a taxi to take her to the police station.

Judge Ryan also ruled against permanent name suppression.

The defendant's lawyer argued the entertainer would suffer extreme hardship if identified and sought time to consider an appeal and interim name suppression.

He said there was a risk of revictimisation if the man was named.

"Victims of family violence cannot expect name suppression every time, especially given the presumption of open justice," Judge Ryan said.

"Famous people cannot walk into this court and say they want name suppression because they are famous. The reality is that family violence offending by a famous person is more likely to attract media attention."

The police opposed permanent name suppression for the defendant saying they accepted there would be hardship but it did not meet the threshold for undue hardship.

A probation officer said the man had not taken his conditions seriously in the past and had a "little bit of an entitlement attitude".

Judge Ryan warned the man: "If you ever do that again you'll be facing a more serious offence, namely strangulation."

At the sentencing, Judge Ryan also banned the man from consuming alcohol and to continue to undergo any necessary counselling.

After the sentencing, the victim did not appeal against lifting name suppression but another party did apply for permanent suppression, which was granted by another district court judge without hearing from police.

When that judge learned the victim no longer sought suppression he ordered a review of the decision, which was the matter considered by Judge Sinclair on Friday.