Man allegedly threatened person with tomahawk near Christchurch Hospital

A man was arrested after threatening another man with a tomahawk by the Avon River near Christchurch Hospital on Friday morning.

A "scuffle" turned into a serious fight when a man allegedly grabbed a tomahawk and threatened another man.

Police were called to Oxford Tce, near Antigua St in central Christchurch, about 7.50am on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said a man was arrested for "threatening behaviour".

He would appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday afternoon, charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

A Kanuka Cafe spokeswoman said a barista saw a "scuffle" between two men by the Avon River, near the hospital.

One man walked away, then took a tomahawk out of his backpack and threatened the other man.

Hospital security staff rushed to the scene and police were not too far behind, she said.

At least six police cars were seen on the corner of Lichfield St and Oxford Tce about 8am.