Businesswoman withholds $740,000 of PAYE transactions over 10 years

Nicola Joy Dargie was sentenced to two years and six months in jail for a decade of tax fraud.

A failed businesswoman says she withheld $740,000 of tax payments from the Inland Revenue Department to keep her employees in a job.

Despite several warnings by Inland Revenue, Nicola Joy Dargie, 51, failed to make 117 payments over 10 years and sidestepped arrangements to repay the debt.

PAYE payments are deducted from an employee's salary or wages and paid to Inland Revenue on their behalf.

Dargie, who said she needed the money to keep her staff employed, was also convicted of 17 identical offences in 2007.

​In the Palmerston North District Court on Monday, she was jailed for two years and six months and ordered to pay her former employees $11,300 in reparation. She still owes Inland Revenue more than $460,000.

With more than 18 years experience in business management, Dargie was the head of five Palmerston North companies, between 2007 and 2018, which offered training in budgeting, cash flow, credit control, monthly reporting and debt management.

They were CNE Group, Competitive Edge NZ, Debtor Management Group NZ, CNE Management and CNE Training Ltd.

Inland Revenue warned Dargie each month of non-payments and mounting tax debts, and had set up 19 instalment arrangements for outstanding debt, which she ignored.

She was approached by several staffers, one of whom recorded their conversation, regarding their missing KiwiSaver employer contributions.

In the conversation, Dargie acknowledged her companies were not meeting obligations and explained she was working to fix the problem, but failed to deliver on her promise.

"Throughout the offending, [Dargie] took drawings from the companies as well as receiving wages at times," Judge Jim Large told the court.

Over the 10-year period, the companies had failed to account for $740,073. More than $463,150 remained outstanding.

Inland Revenue prosecutor Daniel Phillips said Dargie had shown a lack of insight when describing her offending, telling officials she wasn't a real fraudster because she hadn't physically taken money out of anyone's bank account.

"Instead, she takes a victim stance, looking at what she has lost personally."

Although she didn't take luxurious holidays or lead a lavish lifestyle, Phillips said Dargie had continued to be in business, live her life and pay her bills for more than a decade.

Defence lawyer Esme Killeen said Dargie had mortgaged her home and was paying $200 a week to service debts with Inland Revenue and a finance company.

Dargie had come to the realisation she was a failed businesswoman and would never own a business again, saying it has been a fall from grace.

She suffered from mental health problems at the time of her offending, which may have affected her decision-making.

Killeen said Dargie was a "novice" fraudster and not a criminal mastermind.

"She wasn't living beyond her means, didn't have a gambling issue, as is sometimes the case. There were other people within the business in the know."

Killeen said Dargie intended to appeal the sentence.