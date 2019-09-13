Auckland woman with dementia and deep ulcers left in her own waste by caregivers

The High Court in Auckland where the man appeared on Friday.

The family of a man who left an elderly relative with deep ulcers, lying naked in her own waste, has pleaded for a court to take a "merciful approach" to sentencing him.

The 53-year-old man, who was partly responsible for the woman's care, appeared in the High Court at Auckland on Friday.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to failing to protect a vulnerable adult – an 89-year-old woman, who was his wife's aunt.

Justice Christian Whata said the man had taken part in a restorative justice conference with family members.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Justice Christian Whata at the High Court in Auckland.

One family member had written to the court, saying an injustice had been done to the man and they did not hold him responsible for what had happened.

"We know he would not act in any way to the detriment of anyone, let alone a family member."

The man's wife, who has interim name suppression, was the primary caregiver for the elderly woman, who had severe dementia. She was also incontinent and immobile.

When she was found by ambulance staff, she was lying naked in her own waste which had fused her to the sofa, the court heard.

She was dehydrated and several of her ulcers went down to the bone.

The Crown prosecutor Yelena Yelavich said a medical opinion suggested the ulcers would have been there more than a few weeks.

"The Crown says this is serious offending. The victim was reliant on others to care for her and provide the necessities of life."

Justice Whata said the woman also had a bone infection.

"You accept that you should have taken it on yourself to seek medical attention," Justice Whata told the man.

The man gave an affidavit to the court to explain the background of the case, which Justice Whata read from.

He said the elderly relative moved in with him and his wife at their West Auckland home in April 2017 but they later moved to Māngere to be closer to other family.

His wife was undergoing treatment for cancer and had looked for a rest home to care for the elderly woman but the only option did not have a staff member that spoke the relative's language.

He said the elderly relative had begun taking off her clothes and adult nappies. She was left naked and covered in a blanket on a sofa in the living room.

Initially other family members would visit but the visits stopped soon after the move to Māngere, he said.

​When the woman refused to take a bath, his wife would wash her on the sofa.

He would feed the woman on the weekends when his wife worked but had little to do with the everyday care for the woman.

About two weeks before the ambulance was called, the elderly woman began refusing food and drink.

The man had also noticed a sore on the woman's leg. He and his wife had discussed getting medical help, and his wife said she would organise it.

Justice Whata noted the man had no previous convictions.

A number of glowing character references had also been sent to the court which spoke of his volunteer work at his local church and hospice.

The judge took time off the man's sentence for his remorse and the fact that he had a secondary role in the everyday care of the woman.

He said while the case was serious, it was appropriate the man should get home detention.

Justice Whata said because Corrections was yet to sign off on the man's address, he could not formally sentence the man. That will be done next month.

In the meantime, the man has been released on bail.

