Police pressure behind confession, claims alleged would-be Rotorua assassin

Warren Uata Kiwi faces charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder relating to an incident in Rotorua almost 17 years ago.

A man on trial for an almost two-decade old attempted murder has taken to the witness stand to proclaim his innocence, claiming police pressured him into a false confession.

Warren Uata Kiwi, 58, has been on trial at the High Court in Rotorua facing two charges; attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The charges relate to an attempt that was made on the life of Karl Anders Nyman outside his then Rotorua home in Aspen Place on July 31, 2002.

On the first day of the trial Nyman told the jury of eight women and four men that he left his house at around 4am for his job as a truck driver, to be confronted by a balaclava-wearing man armed with a .22 rifle.

Nyman said a moment's hesitancy on the part of the gunman allowed him to lunge at the man, both of them grappling for control of the gun before the balaclava-wearing man was able to retain control, shooting Nyman in the arm.

Before he could fire a second shot Nyman's partner, alerted by his calls to phone the police, switched on the porch light, a move Nyman claimed temporarily blinded his would be assassin allowing him to lunge in for a second tussle.

The incident unfolded in Aspen Place, a dead-end street near the southern shores of Lake Rotorua.

This time he was able to secure the gun, taking aim as the attacker fled.

He said he intended to shoot the man before his partner "shouted out of the window don't shoot him, the police are coming".

Nyman also revealed that the apologetic assassin was at this stage telling him it was the wrong street, the wrong house.

"Half a dozen times, 'sorry bro, wrong house, wrong street'."

The Crown allege that balaclava-clad man was Kiwi, who had agreed to commit the murder for payment of five pounds of cannabis.

It was also claimed Kiwi had one condition for conducting the hit - that the target be a non-Māori.

The Crown claimed a second man, named in court and subject to ongoing police investigations, recruited Kiwi for the hit because of a land dispute he was involved in with Nyman.

Warren Kiwi trial at the High Court in Rotorua has entered its third day.

On Thursday the jury were played a DVD of Kiwi's police interview, in which he initially claimed his deceased brother was the gunman, before confessing himself after an eight minute gap in the video recording.

As Kiwi took the stand on Friday, his lawyer Gene Tomlinson asked him "who shot Karl?"

"Would say my brother," Kiwi replied.

He also asked his client what changed during the interview gap to prompt a sudden confession?

"Told me if I say I did it they'll let me out of jail."

That eight minute gap was also the subject of cross examination questions from Crown prosecutor Chris Macklin, with Kiwi continuing to insist he had been pressured to confess.

"The lady cop was putting pressure on me, every time she came in the room there was pressure on," Kiwi said.

"Not when the video is on, when it's off she's totally different."

He also claimed police "started playing this Māori thing with me".

"Saying cuzzie, bro, like they're part of the whānau."

Macklin also challenged Kiwi's claim that his brother committed the attempted murder and that he was only privy to details the gunman could know because his brother told him.

He contrasted that with Kiwi's confusion and inability to remember detail about a second confession one of his cousins claimed he made to her.

"You remember details about something your brother told you in 2002?" asked Macklin.

"It comes in phases," Kiwi said.

He also directly accused Kiwi of the murder attempt.

"You aimed at Karl Nyman with your father's rifle and shot him."

"That wasn't me," he replied.

Friday saw both Crown and defence evidence finalised and trial judge Justice Pheroze Jagose dismissed the jury for the weekend.

The trial will resume on Monday with closing summations from the Crown, defence and Jagose.