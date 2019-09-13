Peter Jackson's former vintage plane manager found guilty of $2m fraud and theft

Eugene (Gene) DeMarco pleaded not guilty to theft and fraud involving his former employer, Sir Peter Jackson's company The Vintage Aviator Ltd. A jury found him guilty of all six charges.

The former production manager and pilot for Sir Peter Jackson's Vintage Aviator company has been found guilty of all six charges he faced.

The verdicts against Eugene (Gene) DeMarco, 57, came at the end of a three week trial at the High Court in Wellington.

Justice Karen Clark remanded DeMarco on bail for sentencing on October 31.

PIERS FULLER/STUFF Eugene (Gene) DeMarco was the US-born pilot who worked as production manager at The Vintage Aviator, a company of filmmakers Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh. (File photo)

It was alleged DeMarco had diverted more than $2 million paid for his employer's aircraft by an Auckland-based aviation charity, New Zealand Warbirds Association.

Warbirds received one plane, and eventually the balance of the money it had paid, but Jackson's company was out of pocket $645,000.

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF Sir Peter Jackson's former vintage plane manager was found guilty of a $2m fraud and theft. (File photo)

The charges related to taking control of more than $2m by deception, failing to deal with the money as required, releasing the plane to Warbirds without authority, receiving $200,000 from Warbirds' president Frank Parker and not dealing with it in the way required, obtaining a $250,000 loan from BNZ by deception, and having control of a WWII aircraft he failed to deal with it as required by the person who says he bought it off DeMarco.

During the trial the jury heard DeMarco had been earning $179,000 a year in his last year, 2017, with the company of filmmakers Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh. The company had specialised in reproducing WWI aircraft and DeMarco was production manager and pilot.

But he had borrowed just over $600,000 from his employers in 2011 and with interest, and without payments, the debt had grown to more than $1 million by 2016. He said the company owed him at least $300,000 for aircraft parts he supplied, unpaid commission, and unpaid test flight allowances.

As well as the criminal charges against DeMarco, he faces civil action from The Vintage Aviator, and a former friend who paid DeMarco US$500,000 for a plane and wants the deal officially recorded.