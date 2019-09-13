Off-duty cop's nose broken, eye socket fractured in Christchurch brawl

A police officer has been sanctioned after he was involved in a brawl in central Christchurch while off duty.

An Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report released on Friday said police notified the authority an off-duty officer was seen on CCTV fighting with several unknown men in central Christchurch. The report does not say when the incident occurred, or what initiated the fight.

STUFF An off-duty officer was seen on CCTV fighting with several unknown men in central Christchurch. (File photo).

The officer's nose was broken and his eye socket fractured during the fight, the report said.

No formal complaints were laid against the officer, however police conducted a criminal and employment investigation into the incident.

Police found there was sufficient evidence to prosecute the officer, but did not do so due to "public interest considerations", the report said.

The officer received a formal warning for assault and disorderly behaviour and was given a sanction following the employment investigation.

Acting Canterbury District Commander Mike Johnson said the incident was "self-reported" by the off-duty officer. The other parties were not identified as part of the investigation.



"We set high professional standards for ourselves and demand integrity from our staff, in terms of judgement, choices and actions.



"The actions of this off-duty officer did not meet these standards in this instance and as such an employment process was undertaken and the officer has been sanctioned."