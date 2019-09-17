Lomu's 'niece' appeals Ninety Mile Beach meth import conviction and sentence

The Ninety Mile Beach meth importing case resulted in guilty verdicts for Selaima Fakaosilea and Stevie Cullen.

A woman jailed for importing methamphetamine in relation to the Ninety Mile Beach meth bust is appealing both her conviction and sentence.

Selaima Fakaosilea, a relative of All Blacks great Jonah Lomu, was charged with importing methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group, in relation to New Zealand's largest meth bust in June 2016.

She was found guilty by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Whangārei, and was jailed for 12 years and six months, with a minimum period of imprisonment of seven years.

Selaima Fakaosilea, who was sentenced in the High Court in Whangārei, is appealing her conviction and sentence.

The sentence was to be served on top of a jail sentence of 14 years, six months for supplying methamphetamine and cocaine in 2016 - charges she admitted in December 2018.

But Fakaosilea always maintained her innocence over the meth importation, saying she did not know what was going on in the operation.

A total of 501kg of methamphetamine was imported to Ninety Mile Beach in 2016.

The Crown said while she was not in the Far North at the time the drugs were imported, she had a lead role in the organised criminal group, helping to ensure bags of money were transported as required.

The Court of Appeal has confirmed Fakaosilea's conviction and sentence has been appealed. A date has not yet been set to consider the appeal.

Fakaosilea's co-accused, Stevie Norua Cullen, admitted to his part in the meth import in a cultural report interview before the sentencing.

After a six-week trial in the High Court in Whangārei, Selaima Fakaosilea was found guilty of importing methamphetamine and participating in an organised criminal group.

The Court of Appeal had not received an appeal from Cullen.

'NIECE' OF LOMU

Fakaosilea considered All Blacks great Jonah Lomu an uncle - although technically he was her first cousin, once removed.

She came from a strong rugby family, including brother Lolo Fakaosilea, who is a prominent Australian professional rugby player now playing in Japan.

Born in New Zealand but growing up in Australia as the oldest of eight siblings, Lolo Fakaosilea said she gave up potential careers as either a netballer or flight attendant to look after her youngest siblings.

But she continued to uphold an elegant appearance, wearing glamorous outfits in her court appearances, including a white suit with plunging neckline at her sentence.

During sentencing, Justice Christine Gordon QC said Fakaosilea had two children, one of whom was adopted out to an uncle and aunt, and one one who was living with a family member.

Selaima Fakaosilea was a big supporter of her brother Lolo's rugby career.

The judge said Fakaosilea suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder but accepted her wish for privacy by not revealing the circumstances of the trauma.