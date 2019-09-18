Court of Appeal ponders 'national conscience' issue in three strikes law case

Lawyers for a mentally ill man have tried to convince the Court of Appeal the law could be read in a way for him to avoid a seven-year jail term for kissing a stranger's cheek.

Daniel Clinton Fitzgerald, 46, was convicted of a third strike offence of indecent assault for kissing the woman on Wellington's Cuba St in December 2016. He also pushed her friend who tried to intervene.

Fitzgerald has been in custody since the night of the offence and serious mental health problems have seen him go from prison to hospital and back again.

The High Court judge decided Fitzgerald had to be sentenced to the maximum for indecent assault, seven years in jail, because it was his "third strike", but he said it was manifestly unjust for Fitzgerald to serve the sentence without the possibility of parole.

But Fitzgerald was declined parole in April and is not scheduled to go before the Parole Board again until June 2020. The board expected him to receive one-on-one counselling before he gets treatment to stop his sexual offending.

In the Court of Appeal on Wednesday Fitzgerald's lawyers challenged his conviction and sentence, in part on the grounds the sentence breached the Bill of Rights guarantee not to be subject to cruel, degrading, or disproportionately severe treatment or punishment, especially in light of his psychiatric vulnerability.

The Crown argued the guarantee was directed to treatment or conditions of a sentence that would cause shock or revulsion.

A seven-year jail term would not reach the threshhold of shocking the national conscience, Crown lawyer Charlotte Brook said.

But one of the three judges, Justice David Collins, questioned whether Fitzgerald would otherwise have been serving a prison sentence at all, let alone seven years, for an offence of that type.

"If that doesn't shock the conscience of New Zealanders, what would?" he asked.

But Brook did not accept Fitzgerald would not have been jailed without the three strikes law. She said it could not be disproportionate treatment if parliament had passed it into law.

The judge said that assumed that parliament had considered someone in Fitzgerald's position would be serving seven years' jail.

Fitzgerald's lawyers argued the law could be interpreted so that Fitzgerald could have been discharged without conviction, an argument that failed in the High Court.

The three judges reserved their decision. Justice Denis Clifford, presiding, said the appeal raised some important questions.