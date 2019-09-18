Czech drug smuggler Karel Sroubek poses 'undue risk' to community - Parole Board

Kickboxer Jan Antolik, whose real name is Karel Sroubek, is a Czech national who was jailed for importing MDMA into New Zealand. While in prison, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway granted him permanent residency.

Karel Sroubek, also known as Jan Antolik, poses an "undue risk" to the community and should not be released, the Parole Board says.

That comes despite Serco, the company that runs the prison where Sroubek is being held, assessing him as being at a "low risk" of reoffending.

The board released its decision on Wednesday following a hearing on Monday.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway has issued Sroubek with a deportation liability notice.

Sroubek, a kickboxer from the Czech Republic, is currently at Auckland South Corrections Facility in Wiri, serving a sentence of five years and nine months for importing $375,000 of ecstasy.

He was controversially granted residency in New Zealand despite the prison sentence and having gang affiliations.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ The convicted drug smuggler Karel Sroubek was earmarked for deportation less than a year after he arrived but officials didn't take action because they thought he'd already left the country.

Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway was criticised for his initial decision to grant residency, and eventually issued a new deportation liability notice. That meant once Sroubek finished his drug-smuggling sentence he would be ordered out of the country.

Immigration NZ also underwent an independent review into its processes.

In its decision, the Parole Board noted information it had received from the Czech Republic, showing Sroubek had a "series of convictions" from the early 2000s, which included violent offending.

CARMEN BIRD Karel Sroubek, right, is a Czech kickboxer.

It acknowledged Serco's opinion – unchanged from an earlier parole hearing in 2018 – that the kickboxer posed a "low risk" of reoffending.

However, "we do not think it is low at all", the board said in its decision.

"We think it is significantly higher than low."

Serco had "seriously underestimated" Sroubek's risk to the community, the board said.

He had a "significant history of illegal activity in both the Czech Republic and New Zealand", spread over a number of years, the board said.

"Some of the offending is violent, some drugs and some dishonesty."

The board also acknowledged Sroubek's association with the Hells Angels in New Zealand and with criminals in the Czech Republic – factors it said increased his risk to the community.

Sroubek would be considered for parole again in January 2020, the board said.

Before then, Serco would need to re-assess Sroubek's risk to the public and ascertain whether he qualified for any rehabilitation programmes.

National's justice spokesman Mark Mitchell said Lees-Galloway had no regard for public safety when he granted Sroubek residency, but it was clear the parole board had public safety in mind.

The board questioned whether Sroubek was simply spinning whatever story was necessary to get out of jail, he said.

"This confirms what National has said all along; that a convicted drug smuggler with a history of fraud, identity theft, and serious assault should never have been granted New Zealand residency."

It was the third time Sroubek had been declined parole and the risk he posed to the New Zealand public was seemingly obvious to everyone except Lees-Galloway, Mitchell said.

Lees-Galloway would be hoping Sroubek's appeal to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal would be resolved before he appeared before the Parole Board again — so he could be deported, he said.

"Sroubek is the headache this Government cannot shake off ... Despite best efforts to sweep this under the carpet, New Zealanders won't forget that the minister granted residency to a convicted drug smuggler."

Lees-Galloway has been contacted for comment.

At Sroubek's hearing on Monday, he said he was running yoga classes and trying to remain positive.

He told the board he made a "terrible mistake" importing drugs.

"I've learned that there's no shortcut in life. I've lost everything that I really cared for," he said.

"I want to be a good member of the community, I don't want to be remembered as a criminal, I don't want to be portrayed as a person who's committing crimes because that's not who I am."

Sroubek told the board he had an offer of a job in the building industry waiting for when he was released.