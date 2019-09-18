Prison term for Nomads gang member after fatal Christchurch stabbing

Richard John Sim appears for sentencing after the death of Shayne George Heappey, who was dropped off wounded at Christchurch Hospital and later died. Sim was sentenced to two years, three months in prison.

A patched member of the Nomads gang in Christchurch has been jailed for more than two years for his part in the fatal stabbing of a gang associate on December 8 last year.

Richard John Sim, 51, was sentenced by Justice Rachel Dunningham in the Christchurch High Court on Wednesday to two years and three months' jail.

He pleaded guilty last month to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to injure.

SUPPLIED Nomads gang associate Shayne Heappey was stabbed 14 times in December last year and died in Christchurch Hospital.

Sim has more than 100 previous convictions.

Sim's part in the crime was to find Shayne George Heappey, 25, who had debts to pay, and drive him to his house to wait for other gang affiliates to arrive.

Heappey was then attacked and stabbed 14 times. He died soon after at Christchurch Hospital.

Two men charged with Heappey's murder are scheduled to stand trial in March.