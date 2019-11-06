Tyres shot, helicopter search after fleeing man threatens police, rams cars

The dramatic chases only ended after an officer shot at the culprit's tyres and the Eagle Helicopter helped to locate him shortly afterwards (file photo).

A man rammed multiple vehicles and threatened to injure officers with a knife and spade during his bid to flee police overnight.

The dramatic chases only ended after an officer shot at the culprit's tyres.

The chaotic series of events began after police were called to a family harm incident in Morrinsville just after 1am.

A man had been drinking and was threatening to drive, acting Waikato District Commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore said in a statement.

When police arrived, the 55-year-old man rammed into the police car with his vehicle.

He then made an "implied threat" to injure officers with a spade and a knife before driving off towards Morrinsville, Mortimore said.

In Morrinsville, the man rammed the gates of the police station, along with multiple police vehicles and other vehicles on the street.

Shortly afterwards, police spotted the man at the Z service station in Morrinsville, where the man rammed another police car.

"On Tahuna Road, the man rammed a police dog vehicle at speed."

Eventually, an officer managed to fire a gunshot at the man's tyre, before the fleeing man took off again.

But with help from the Eagle helicopter, police tracked the man to Top Rd in Tahuna, where he was arrested at 3.20am.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified, which is standard practice, Mortimore said.

"It is very fortunate that no police staff or members of the community were hurt during this incident.

"It is a reminder to our staff and to members of the public that any event police attend can quickly escalate."

The man is expected to appear in Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, though charges are yet to be confirmed.