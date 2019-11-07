Grace Millane's message to friend while on date with murder accused sent 'alarm bells'

Jury sees CCTV footage of Tinder date between Grace Millane and man accused of murdering her.

British backpacker Grace Millane sent a message to a friend saying she was having a good time on her date with the man now accused of her murder.

The Crown claims Grace was strangled to death by the man she met on a Tinder date. The defence claims her death was an accident during consensual sex.

The man, 27, who has name suppression, denies a single charge of murder at his high court trial in Auckland. But he admits being with her and disposing of her body.

Grace died on or before her 22nd birthday, between December 1 and 2 last year while travelling in New Zealand on her OE.

On the evening of December 1, Grace messaged her friend Ameena Ashcroft while on her date with the accused and details of those messages were read to the court on Thursday.

The pair met while studying at the University of Lincoln in the UK and kept in touch through social media.

"I thought she was a lovely, outgoing girl who knew exactly what she wanted to achieve," Ashcroft's statement said.

Andy's Burger Bar SkyCity/Suppli Grace Millane and the accused were captured on CCTV at Andy's Burger Bar at SkyCity.

The pair had messaged while Ashcroft was in Dubai and Grace was travelling in Peru back in October 2018.

On December 1, Grace messaged Ashcroft saying she was on a date with a man who was a manager with an oil company.

Ashcroft was immediately a bit concerned but didn't tell Grace as she'd just come off a 20-hour flight, the court was told.

"I thought something was a bit weird," Ashcroft's statement said.

Grace messaged her friend again later in the evening saying "cocktails all round", and later wrote "he was like, 'it's birthday tomorrow, we are getting smashed'."

"That rang alarm bells to me," Ashcroft said.

SUPPLIED The last known sighting of Grace Millane was at about 9.40pm when she was captured on CCTV entering CityLife hotel with the accused.

Her statement said she thought it was weird he was meeting up with a stranger on his birthday and wanted to get "smashed", but she later realised Grace was referring to her own birthday.

Grace told her friend she was wearing a T-shirt dress and converse trainers and Ashcroft replied that she thought Grace was beautiful.

Ashcroft asked Grace how the date was going and she replied saying it was "really good".

She then told her friend the accused lived in a hotel room, and said how much she loved Ashcroft.

At that point, Ashcroft knew Grace was drunk as there were spelling mistakes in her messages and they often said they loved each other after drinking alcohol.

"He's coming to London next year. I click with him so well. I'll let you know what happens tomorrow," Grace's last message to her friend read.

Ashcroft sent a couple of other messages she didn't get a reply to but she didn't have concerns for her safety.

The Brit's friend said in her statement that Grace never met up with someone with the sole intention of having sex with them.

"She'd have to be quite happy and trusting of that person," Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft was asked by police about Grace's sex life and whether she'd ever told her about engaging in rough sex or BDSM, she said she had not.

The trial continues.