Second person arrested in murder of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley

In 2016, Lois Tolley was found shot and stabbed on her lounge floor in Upper Hutt.

A second man has been arrested in relation to the murder of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley.

In December 2016, Tolley was murdered in what police called a "brutal, horrific, execution-style" killing - shot at point-blank range and stabbed. Four people had entered Tolley's address on the night she was killed.

In a statement, police said a 27-year-old man was arrested in Auckland late last week.

The man appeared at the Manukau District Court on Monday and was charged with aggravated burglary and two charges of assault with intent to rob.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in February.

Detective Inspector Scott Miller said it was pleasing to bring another person before the courts.

Police were continuing to pursue other suspects, he said.

SUPPLIED Family described Lois Tolley as someone who saw the good in everybody.

FIRST ARREST

Tolley's death remained a cold case for nearly three years but in September, a 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with Tolley's murder.

The announcement was made by Detective Inspector Scott Miller who called the arrest "the first step".

"We have arrested one of the four people. Our investigation continues at the same pace as it has," Miller said.

"Now we are very much focusing on the other three suspects."

At the time, Miller said he knew the names of the suspects and police would continue to pursue them actively.

Miller called the inquiry "challenging", with police initially looking at 130 suspects which had been slowly whittled down.

In November, the man charged with her murder pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, aggravated burglary and assault with intent to rob while armed with a shotgun.

His name remains suppressed and he is remanded in custody to appear in court again on February 4.

A trial date of October 2020 has been set.

WHAT HAPPENED ON DECEMBER 9, 2016

On a balmy December night, a loud bang rang through an Upper Hutt neighbourhood.

Residents on Ward St could hear a woman's scream and what followed was the sound of people bolting down the road.

A witness said one man was heard asking "What have we done?" as he waved his arms around in a frenzied state. "He was saying 'f..., f..., f...!'"

Tolley's body was found on her lounge floor - she had been stabbed and shot dead execution-style.

During this time, police began working to piece together Tolley's final moments as part of an investigation dubbed Operation Archer, searching for a knife and a firearm thought to be used in Tolley's killing.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Catherin MacDonald, the mother of Lois Tolley, alongside Tolley's aunts Yvonne Tolley and Lorraine Duffin at a memorial seat for the Tolley.

Officers were also on the hunt for four people clad in dark-hooded clothing seen fleeing her house shortly before her body was discovered.

Detective Senior Sergeant Warwick McKee would not be drawn on whether the quartet was known to Tolley, but said police believed they had gone to her home "for a purpose".

One had also been spotted carrying a long, rectangular object as they fled the scene.

"This is something which has clearly got out of hand."

LOIS TOLLEY - A WOMAN WHO 'ALWAYS SAW THE GOOD IN EVERYBODY'

Lois Rita Tolley loved her friends, family and cats.

Her aunt, Rita Cole previously told Stuff that her niece "always saw the good in everybody".

Tolley had worked hard to get her life on track in recent years after "a bit of a tough childhood", Cole said.

She was passionate about cooking and loved her job working for a Wellington-based events management company.

Her mother, Cathrine MacDonald said her daughter was a kind-hearted person who was the life of the party.

"She just made people laugh and went out of her way to help people."