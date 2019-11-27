90-year-old woman attacked in her Levin home dies

Police stood guard after the 90-year-old was attacked earlier this month.

A homicide investigation has been launched after an elderly woman who was assaulted in a home invasion earlier this month died.

Police earlier said three teenagers entered the 90-year-old's house in Bath Street, Levin, on November 2, assaulted her and stole some items.

The woman was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries after the attack, but has now died.

Three young women were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery.

They appeared in the Levin District Court two days after the incident and were remanded on bail.

Police said a homicide investigation had now been launched and they were still making a number of inquires.

"The next stage of the investigation will be a post-mortem," said Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan.

