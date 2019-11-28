Body by the lake: No-one reported Melissa Jones missing

Melissa Jones disappeared six weeks before her body was found by Lake Rotorua, but no-one appears to have reported her missing. Police say her death is "unexplained". Her family believe she was murdered. Blair Ensor reports.

Andrea Nelson used to call Rotorua home, but she hates the thought of ever returning.

It's the place where Melissa Merika Jones – the niece she called her "baby girl" – died in mysterious circumstances.

Jones' body was found on the edge of Lake Rotorua on October 18. Six weeks earlier the 25-year-old had vanished, but no-one appears to have reported her missing. Police say her death is being treated as "unexplained".

Nelson says she can't bring herself to look at the lake and doesn't trust some of the town's residents.

There are whispers about how Jones might have died, but no-one seems particularly keen to talk to police.

SUPPLIED Andrea Nelson called Melissa Jones her "baby girl".

Nelson believes her niece was killed and someone's harbouring a sinister secret.

"I just want them to f...... own up. They've taken something that meant so much to us," she says.

Police investigating Jones' death are tight lipped, this week refusing to answer questions from Stuff about the case.

They've previously said the last confirmed sighting of her was on September 4 when she visited First Credit Union on Ranolf St, Rotorua.

Jones, a mother of two young children, is from a large family.

She grew up in Papamoa but spent time living in Te Puke, Auckland, Hamilton and Rotorua.

Her parents split when she was young, which is when she and Nelson, her mother's younger sister, became close.

They spent much of the past 15 years living together in a mother-daughter-like relationship.

NZ POLICE Melissa Jones' body was found by Lake Rotorua on October 18. She had a troubled past, but she was loved by her family.

In recent years, Jones had battled the demons of methamphetamine addiction and lost custody of her children.

She'd not long emerged from a stretch in jail after stabbing her partner, Rarps Heretaunga, with a broken cup. Despite the attack, the pair continued to see each other.

Prior to Jones' disappearance, she and Nelson were living together in Hamilton. They'd signed up for a hospitality course.

Nelson says that Jones told her she was going to Rotorua to get some of her belongings and to sort out her relationship with Heretaunga, an associate of the Mongrel Mob.

"She lied to me. She was chasing drugs."

On September 6, two days after the last confirmed sighting police have of Jones, Nelson was in Rotorua and received a video call at 6.37pm from her niece who was with Heretaunga and appeared high on drugs.

She's confident of the time and date of the call as it's recorded in her phone's history.

SUPPLIED Andrea Nelson was Melissa Jones's aunt, but their relationship was more like mother and daughter.

Jones was at Heretaunga's home wearing pink pyjamas and told Nelson and her partner to stop by.

Nelson told the pair she would call in, but never did. She was pregnant and didn't want to be around people on drugs.

It was the last time the pair spoke.

About a fortnight later, Nelson says she received a text message from Heretaunga asking if she'd seen Jones.

She didn't think much of it - her niece often went off the radar.

Several weeks later police knocked on the door of her Hamilton home and told her Jones was dead.

"It haunts me to this day."

Nelson says her mind often turns to that video call and whether her niece would still be alive if she'd visited that night and "grabbed her".

She's grilled Heretaunga about what happened, but he's adamant he had no involvement in Jones' death. The last time he saw her was when she walked out on him.

Nelson believes Heretaunga.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Police say Melissa Jones' death is "unexplained". She was last seen six weeks before her body was found by Lake Rotorua.

She doesn't think her niece's death was linked to drugs either.

"I believe ... she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. My niece was quite staunch - she'd take on anybody - and I believe [she was] on the piss somewhere or [she was] doing something and they stepped her out ..."

Whatever the scenario, she's confident it involves "foul play" and that those responsible will be caught.

"I don't want to hear what she went through. I can't go through any more heartache. There's people waiting for them in jail ... they're lifers ... and they're waiting patiently."

Nelson says police have told her they have the autopsy results "but they can't tell us because they need to put the pieces of the puzzle together".

In the meantime, she urges people not to fuel the rumours and gossip circulating about the case in Rotorua.

"I want the public to stay out of it because they've blown shit out of control. They're disrespecting my baby's death. They're making shit up."

Nelson acknowledges her niece had a troubled life, but she didn't deserve to die the way she did.

She was a beautiful, proud woman who'd tried hard to kick her drug addiction so she could be reunited with her children.

"Melissa was like my own child. I just miss her for herself."

Anyone with information about Jones' death can contact police on 07-349 9400, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.