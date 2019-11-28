Levin reeling after death of 90-year-old attacked in her home

Flowers have been left at the house of a 90-year-old woman who was attacked earlier in November. She died this week.

Levin is reeling following the death of a 90-year-old woman, after she was viciously attacked in her home.

The woman died on Wednesday, having been attacked at her Bath St house on November 2 and police have launched a homicide investigation. Flowers had been left at the property after news of the woman's death.

Three girls were arrested in connection to the assault and appeared in court earlier this month. The accused and the woman have name suppression.

Neighbour Colleen, who didn't want to give her surname, said she knew the woman well and would often check on her.

"I'm just gutted. I really, really am gutted," she said. "It's so heartbreaking because she was such a wonderful lady, so energetic and full of life, and it was taken from her in a heartbeat."

Colleen said the woman returned home recently for a couple of days before going to Gisborne with family.

"I had a talk to her for 15, 20 minutes and gave her a hug. She was looking good and doing great."

Colleen said she burst into tears upon hearing the woman had died and since the attack her nerves had been on edge.

"Who would do something like that to a 90-year-old, let alone anyone else?"

The woman was a long-term member of the Levin Bowling Club, which is near her home. Club president Dianne Short said members were devastated at the news and they would miss the woman.

"As a club and as friends of hers it's just a very sad incident. Unfortunately, at her stage of her life she should have lived it out as she wanted.

"She was a great member of the club."

The woman was a social member of the club. She was previously a full member, but as she got older she stopped playing.

"If you wanted advice or help, when she could, she would," Short said. "She was one of those people who was a friend to everybody and she loved her garden.

"She would stand there and chat away. If you needed help she would help."

Short said the club would be available if the family wanted to mark the woman's life, but she would leave it up to them.

Horowhenua mayor Bernie Wanden was shocked at the news.

"It's a very tragic part of life. Our thoughts and wishes are with the family who have lost a dear loved one."

Horowhenua Grey Power president Terry Hemmingsen​ echoed Wanden's feelings.

"It's absolutely appalling that she's been so unwell since the attack. As a community and as an older community in particular, we're devastated of course.

"Our heartfelt sympathies go to her and her family. I don't know how to put this one into words because it's just so, so sad and so bad."

He encouraged Grey Power members to think about security.